2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched at a base price of Rs 6.35 lakh, the company claims booking of 25 thousand units, know how the features are

According to Maruti Suzuki, the company has already received bookings of 25 thousand units before the launch of Baleno. According to the company, Maruti has given 20+ safety features in the new Baleno.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno : After releasing several teasers, Maruti finally launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno at a base price of Rs 6.35 lakh, the top variant of the new Baleno has been priced at Rs 9 lakh 49 thousand. Maruti has made a lot of changes in the interior and exterior of this hatchback car. After which the updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become more attractive and safe than before. Let us tell you that Maruti Suzuki updated its Maruti Suzuki Esteem sedan car in 2015 and launched it as the hatchback Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Even then, there was a special response from the people. Let us know how you will see the changes in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exterior – In the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the company has given a wide honeycomb pattern grille at the front with a brushed silver strip at the bottom. which extends to the headlight. After the changes made in the exterior of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, this hatchback car gives a sleek look. Talking about its front, the headlights of Balone have been given a wraparound design. Along with this, three-element LED DRL signature will be available in Baleno, while in all variants of Baleno, the company has used projector unit in the headlight.

Talking about the rear of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the tail-lights of the hatchback car have been given in LED C-shaped which leads to the tailgate. Let us tell you that the updated Baleno is the first car from Nexa which specifies the segment of the hatchback car. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki has given 6 air bags in the new Baleno for safety.

Interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Maruti Suzuki has made a lot of changes in the interior of the updated Baleno. The company has made the dashboard of the car more stylish with a three-layer design. The dashboard of the Baleno has been given a black finish at the top, silver line in the middle and dark blue finish at the bottom. Along with this, the 2022 Baleno has rear AC vents, sliding armrests, fast charging port at the rear.

Apart from this, some cosmetic changes have also been made in 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In which there is a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the center of the dashboard along with the steering wheel. Along with this, automatic climate change switcher and new instrument cluster have been given. At the same time, the facility of 360 degree camera has also been provided in the new Baleno.

Engine of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – The Baleno 2022 facelift will get only one engine option. The company has given 1.2-liter K12N engine in Baleno. Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno new engine gets variable valve timing and an integrated starter generator (ISG) which helps in saving fuel. Talking about the power of 1.2-litre K12N engine in Baleno, it generates 90hp power and 113Nm torque. The 2022 Baleno will be available with 5-speed manual and automatic transmissions. At the same time, the company can launch it in the coming days in CVT transmission. On the other hand, talking about its mileage, a car with 5 speed manual transmission will give a mileage of 22.3kmpl and a car with 5 speed automatic transmission will give a mileage of 22.9kmpl.