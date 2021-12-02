(2022) Movie News, Release Date, Cast & More
Avatar 2: (2022) Movie News, Release Date, Cast
Avatar 2 will prove to be the best film for the audience. Because this film is being awaited since 2009. Avatar 2 is an upcoming American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. Cameron is producing this film in association with Jon Landau.
Movie Info:
Full Name: Avatar 2
Released Year: 2022
Avatar 2 Movies Information
- Initial release: 16 December 2022 (USA)
- Director: James Cameron
- Budget: 25 crores USD
- Production company: Lightstorm Entertainment
- Produced by: James Cameron; Jon Landau
- Screenplay by: James Cameron; Josh Friedman

- Distributed by: 20th Century Studios
- Release date: December 16, 2022
- Country: United States
- Language: English

Storyline:
Cameron is producing the film with Jon Landau, with Josh Friedman originally announced as Cameron’s co-writer; it was later announced that Cameron, Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno took a part in the writing process of all sequels before being attributed separate scripts, making the eventual writing credits unclear. Jake Sully and Ney’tiri love each other very much and want to be together forever. Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have a family of their own. But suddenly one has to fight with humans once again to save nature. Avatar 2 movie is coming with an amazing story. Which no one can guess.
Avatar 2 Full Movie Dual Audio in 480p, 720p Quality. This movie file size is 300MB, 1GB. The story of this movie is based on Adventure & Action, Thriller.
Cast :
Avatar 2 (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
