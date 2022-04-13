2022 New York International Automobile Show: The auto show returns to the Javits Center in NYC after 2 years



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences, the 2022 New York Auto Show will open its doors to the public to kick-start the springtime automotive selling season. The Show opens to the public April 15-24 at the fully expanded Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The New York Auto Show will include innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models. Also for ’22, the Show has lined up a host of new engagements for the public including a dedicated multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track, an all-new Automotive Aftermarket Experience and for the first time a personal Micro Mobility Expo to showcase the latest in electric ‘last mile’ transportation.

“We’re back! In the past two years there’s been so much change with new and exciting products, technology and advancements and we can’t wait to again showcase the very best that the industry has to offer to potential car buyers throughout our area,” said Mark Schienberg, New York Auto Show president.

The New York Auto Show will feature nearly an entire level of the convention center dedicated to plug-in electric vehicles, charging solutions, and consumer awareness programs. Also on Level 1 of the Javits Center, attendees will be able to explore 3-wheeled and 2-wheeled electric vehicles.

“Today, we see a future that is electric and the New York Auto Show is once again at the leading edge of the process by which potential car buyers come to understand, desire, and ultimately purchase, the incredible products that the automobile industry has to offer,” Schienberg said.

The Show’s all-new indoor multi-brand EV Test Track will give consumers an opportunity to experience a wide range of electric vehicles on a ‘green’ themed track built to feel like a drive in the country. Professional drivers will demonstrate the vehicles’ many attributes including quick acceleration, quiet ride and numerous high-tech features while charging partners will highlight the simplicity of EV ownership through a series of informative displays.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ride in a wide range of electric vehicles including new models from Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Volvo, and EV start-ups INDI from California and Vietnam’s VinFast. In addition, Ford and Hyundai will incorporate EV test tracks into their own displays on the main show floor so consumers can take a ride in even more electrics.

Long known as New York’s largest publicly attended consumer event, the Show generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact for the City and State and the enthusiastic support by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is testimony to the Show’s importance.

“The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation. No other event attracts so many potential car buyers or as much media attention. There is simply no other way to reach as many consumers in such an experiential way,” John LaSorsa, New York Auto Show chairman

The Show is constantly growing and evolving and for 2022 will make its long-awaited return as one of New York City’s most iconic events.

