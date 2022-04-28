2022 NFL Draft: Artist to do renderings of draftees on stage in Las Vegas



If some of the first-round picks on Thursday night’s NFL Draft were on stage with Roger Goodell, they wouldn’t be alone.

Just look for the person drawing the portraits of the players – with both hands, not less – the players.

Rob Prior, an acclaimed veteran artist from Los Angeles, will customize the portraits, a set of which will later be put up for auction by the NFL Foundation to benefit the organization’s work in social justice, youth health and wellness initiatives.

Previously met and talked with all 20 draft prospects on Wednesday. Behind it was a portrait of some of the most recognizable figures in popular culture, including a halftime performer at the Super Bowl in February: a painting of Snoop Dogg featuring a particularly intrusive look.

“The most important thing is to take a quick look at their personality,” Prayer said. “If I can’t put their soul into a painting like this, you lose what you’re doing. The more I know about a subject, the more I can get the painting right.”

So Pryor has done his homework, learning about each player, and he’s ready for what he says is a “weird trance” that goes into creating it. Each of the players will receive a lithograph of Prier’s work.

Although Pryor works mostly with artists and musicians – she was recently selected to create an official portrait of eight-time Grammy Award-winning Johnny Mitchell at the 31st Annual Musiccare Person of the Year Benefit Gala at the MGM Grand – this is not Pryor’s first campaign. In athletics

“Boxing is my favorite sport with football,” he said, “and one thing I can capture in portraits is the moments in the ring when it turns into magic. The biggest part of the sport is that movement.”

So Prior, 57, created a portrait of Canelo Alvarez, widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the world, and it garnered much acclaim at last year’s Art Basel in Miami.

Mark Ganis, president of sports consulting firm Sportscorp Ltd. and a trusted owner of many NFL owners, has previously joined the league. With the Las Vegas draft, which calls itself the “entertainment capital of the world”, Prier’s presence on stage during the first round seems to fit perfectly.

“Rob is Leroy Neiman of this generation,” said Ganes, “bringing a high level of artistic interpretation to those magical and emotional moments of the sport. Only he will be on stage to create art, to survive in front of the audience.”

When the players were told that something similar to the performance work would be given to each of them as a lithograph on Wednesday, they were surprised and of course happy.

“I’ll put it on my wall,” said Kyler Gordon, Washington’s defensive back.