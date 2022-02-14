World

2022 Olympics Day 10 Was USA’s Best Monday in Winter Games History – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2022 Olympics Day 10 Was USA’s Best Monday in Winter Games History – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
2022 Olympics Day 10 Was USA’s Best Monday in Winter Games History – Gadget Clock

2022 Olympics Day 10 Was USA’s Best Monday in Winter Games History – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1238462133 e1644815626748

Mondays aren’t always all that bad.

In fact, this Monday was actually remarkable from the peripherals of Team USA.

Monday, Feb. 14, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day, marks the most successful Monday ever to be had by the U.S. in Olympic Games history.

The country clinched a record of four medals: a gold, a silver and two bronze.

Kaillie Humphries earned the gold in women’s monobob, Elana Meyers Taylor earned the silver, also in women’s monobob, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze in ice dance and Megan Nick earned the bronze in women’s aerials.

Kaillie Humphries earned a gold medal and American teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the first-ever monobob competition.

Let’s see if Team USA can top this on Tuesday.

#Olympics #Day #USAs #Monday #Winter #Games #History #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Deer Park Woman Says Thieves Followed Her Home From Mall, Smashed Car Window & Stole New Designer Handbag – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment