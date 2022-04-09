2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium



Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton connects on a fourth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

Boston Red Sox players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox scores during the first inning against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Actor Billy Crystal throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022. READ Also Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees look on during the Ukrainian National Anthem at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

Manager Aaron Boone looks on prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

Yankees fans cheer after a home run against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox on April 08, 2022.

Manager Alex Cora of the Red Sox shakes hands with Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees before the game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium. READ Also Kim Yo Jong Threatens South Korea with Will Nuclear Attack

Players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox attempts to catch the home run hit by DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge doubles in the ninth inning during at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Anthony Rizzo is greeted by teammate Aaron Judge after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

A view of Yankee Stadium during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Gerrit Cole pitches during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Josh Donaldson celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

A general view of Yankee Stadium prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Anthony Rizzo hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

A Ukrainian flag is displayed at a vendor’s stand as people walk by Yankee Stadium on the Opening Day as the Yankees face off against the rival Red Sox on April 08, 2022.