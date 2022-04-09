World

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium
2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Matt Strahm #55 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the eighth inning against the Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium. It was his Boston Red Sox debut.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Giancarlo Stanton connects on a fourth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Boston Red Sox players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Boston Red Sox players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox scores during the first inning against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Actor Billy Crystal throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


The New York Yankees look on during the Ukrainian National Anthem at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


Manager Aaron Boone looks on prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Yankees fans cheer after a home run against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

/ Getty Images


New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Manager Alex Cora of the Red Sox shakes hands with Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees before the game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images


Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox attempts to catch the home run hit by DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Aaron Judge doubles in the ninth inning during at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Anthony Rizzo is greeted by teammate Aaron Judge after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


A view of Yankee Stadium during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Gerrit Cole pitches during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Josh Donaldson celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


A general view of Yankee Stadium prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Anthony Rizzo hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees' Fans Head To The Team's Home Opener Against Rival Boston Red Sox

/ Getty Images


A Ukrainian flag is displayed at a vendor’s stand as people walk by Yankee Stadium on the Opening Day as the Yankees face off against the rival Red Sox on April 08, 2022.

