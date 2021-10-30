2022-players-retention-amount-full-details-released-by-bcci-explained-in-letter-sent-to-each-and-every-franchise-before-scheduled-auction – IPL 2022 For this the franchise will have to spend this amount, BCCI sent a letter to all the teams

All the franchise teams may have to spend huge amount for IPL 2022. With detailed information about this, BCCI has sent a letter to all the teams. In which the whole process is explained.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fixed a salary ceiling of Rs 90 crore for all 10 franchise teams, including two new teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At the same time, eight established teams can retain at most four players in their team.

After the announcement of the ‘retained’ players of the old teams, the two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will be given the option of picking up to three players from the auction pool.

A senior IPL franchise official told PTI that, ‘BCCI had sent a letter to all the franchises informing them about the new rules. In this, retaining four players will cost a team Rs 42 crore, while retaining three players in the team will cost him Rs 33 crore.

“Retaining two players would mean a reduction of Rs 24 crore out of Rs 90 crore while retaining one player would cost Rs 14 crore,” he said.

He also pointed out that the amount spent on retaining the player and the amount paid to the player is not always the same.

“Suppose Delhi Capitals retains Rishabh Pant as their ‘first player’ out of the maximum four players, then Rs 16 crore will be deducted from his account but it is not really necessary that Pant should be given the same amount,” the official said. Money will be received. It can be much less than this. I am just giving an example.

IPL 2022: Old teams will be able to retain four players, the use of RTM cards in the auction is not allowed; 2 new teams will get this advantage

In case of retaining four players, there will be three Indians and one foreigner or two Indians and two foreign players. The new franchise can keep two Indians and one foreign player in its team from the remaining players.

The letter said that in November, eight old franchise teams may be given a chance to retain players, while from December 1 to 25, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will have the opportunity to choose three players. The auction will take place in early January.

If a team keeps four players, then the cost of the first player will be 16 crores, the second player 12 crores, the third player 8 crores and the fourth player will be 6 crores. In this way Rs 42 crore will be deducted and the franchise will enter the auction with Rs 48 crore.

For keeping three players, this amount will be Rs 15 crore, 11 crore and seven crore respectively from first to third player, Rs 14 and 10 crore for keeping two players and Rs 14 crore for keeping one player. If a player is retained who has not played international cricket, then only Rs 4 crore will be deducted.