2022 will be busy year for Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Movies coming! Ranveer, Ranbir and Karthik will have a blast in 2022

The industry is in a celebratory mood as the cinema halls opened after a long wait of more than two years. And films like Last, Tadap and Sooryavanshi are doing well at the box-office, leaving the industry in a happy seventh heaven! While 2021 has ended on a good note for showbiz, the biggest players of the game like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh seem to be busy with a stellar line-up for the coming year, 2022. It has been a fruitful year for Kartik Aaryan with a blockbuster hit Dhamaka,

The actor has no time to rest and has moved to the next location Rajdhani where he has been shooting for Shahzada directed by Rohit Dhawan with Kriti Sanon for the past few days. The shooting of Balaji Motion Pictures’ Freddy starring Kartik and Alaya F has already wrapped up and is scheduled for release in March 2022 and their Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also release then.

Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta, will begin after Kartik wraps up the shooting of Shehzada. And is ready to release in 2022 itself. The Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment family drama, which was announced earlier this year, will also be shot soon and will release in 2022 as per reports.

Looks like this young showbiz player is all set to entertain with his hectic and diverse genre lineup of upcoming movies. Talking about Ranbir, his last release was the 2018 superhit film Sanju. After which we did not get to see much more than the actor on screen. However, this silence will soon come to an end with her upcoming notable films in 2022.

His period film, Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, which is touted to be an action-drama, will finally release in March. Then there is Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor, which is also scheduled to release in March. Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi directorial after Kabir Singh, is scheduled for Dussehra 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the lead roles in Animal. And then there is the much awaited Brahmastra starring Ranbir, which has been in the making for almost 3 years now. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan along with Ranbir. So it is clearly a full pack year for Ranbir as well, with whom he is ending his long break.

Ranveer has every reason to smile. Sooryavanshi, which stars Ranveer in a lead role, has done well at the box-office, while a massive ’83 film, is all set to hit the theaters on the 24th. The film is about India’s historic victory over West Indies in 1983, which won India its first World Cup. Then Ranveer has a comedy-drama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022.

Next, is of course a film directed by veteran director Shankar. He has already shot some portions of Circus and that film too is slated to release in 2022. Currently, Ranveer is busy shooting for Rocky and Rani’s love story with Alia Bhatt, which will probably end soon and is slated to release in 2022 itself. Wow! With such a calendar, Ranbir, Ranveer and Kartik have plenty of reasons to celebrate. With much awaited stellar films slated for 2022, these three young superstars definitely deserve a place in the top!

