2022 Winter Olympics Highlights in Figure Skating – Gadget Clock





Figure skating is one of those sports where you can appreciate talent no matter which country brings it. Fortunately, there’s more than enough of it to go around at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

See some of the top competition highlights from USA’s Karen Chen, China’s Vincent Zhou, Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Russian sensation Kamila Valieva below (and don’t forget to check out this incredible competition slate set for Sunday night).

Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short

Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.

Vincent Zhou’s team event men’s free skate in honor of China

Two-time Olympian Vincent Zhou made his Olympic team event debut skating to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in the men’s free skate.

Yuma Kagiyama sets personal best with team event free skate

Japan’s 18-year-old figure skating sensation Yuma Kagiyama impressed in the men’s free skate portion of the figure skating team event, obliterating his personal best score by 11.45 points.

Kamila Valieva lands triple axel in team event short program

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics when she did so in the team event women’s short program, earning 90.18 points.