World

2022 Winter Olympics Highlights in Figure Skating – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2022 Winter Olympics Highlights in Figure Skating – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
2022 Winter Olympics Highlights in Figure Skating – Gadget Clock

2022 Winter Olympics Highlights in Figure Skating – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1368866293

Figure skating is one of those sports where you can appreciate talent no matter which country brings it. Fortunately, there’s more than enough of it to go around at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

See some of the top competition highlights from USA’s Karen Chen, China’s Vincent Zhou, Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Russian sensation Kamila Valieva below (and don’t forget to check out this incredible competition slate set for Sunday night).

Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short

Contents hide
1 Karen Chen’s 2022 Olympics start with team event short
2 Vincent Zhou’s team event men’s free skate in honor of China
3 Yuma Kagiyama sets personal best with team event free skate
4 Kamila Valieva lands triple axel in team event short program

Now a two-time Olympian, U.S. figure skater Karen Chen made her Olympic team event debut with the 2022 women’s short program segment, finishing fifth with a score of 65.20.

Vincent Zhou’s team event men’s free skate in honor of China

Two-time Olympian Vincent Zhou made his Olympic team event debut skating to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in the men’s free skate.

Yuma Kagiyama sets personal best with team event free skate

Japan’s 18-year-old figure skating sensation Yuma Kagiyama impressed in the men’s free skate portion of the figure skating team event, obliterating his personal best score by 11.45 points.

Kamila Valieva lands triple axel in team event short program

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva became the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics when she did so in the team event women’s short program, earning 90.18 points.

READ Also  People from 15 countries, including India, who have taken both doses of covid vaccine can return to the UAE - People from 15 countries, including India, who have taken both doses of covid vaccine can return to the UAE

#Winter #Olympics #Highlights #Figure #Skating #NBC #York

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment