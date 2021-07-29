2024 Lok Sabha Elections: KRK Taunt PM Narendra Modi In 2024, I will vote for anyone except Modi ji – Bollywood actor told the reason, see – how people started commenting – I will vote for anyone except Modi ji in 2024 – tell the reason Bollywood actor said, see how people started commenting

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan (KRK) is very active on social media and is often seen attacking the Modi government. In his latest tweet, he has taken a jibe at PM Modi, referring to the Olympics. KRK even said that in 2024 he will vote for anyone except Modi. The actor has also given the reason for this.

KRK wrote- ‘I will vote for anyone but not Modi ji in the 2024 elections. Because he does more publicity stunts and less work. In his next tweet, KRK wrote, ‘If PM Modi ji can talk to the children of farmers participating in the Olympic Games, then why can’t PM talk to the parents of those sportspersons who are farmers?’

In another tweet, the actor praised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and wrote that Chief Ministers of other states should also learn from him. Many users also started reacting to these posts of KRK. A woman named Bhawna Naik, a user, said- ‘Absolutely right, I am not going to vote for them, it will not happen in the next election. Inflation, lockdown, unemployment, corruption, poverty… all are there. A user named Shashank Shukla said – I guarantee that you have never voted before….

I will vote for anybody in the election of 2024 but definitely not Modi Ji. Because he does more publicity stunts and less work. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 9, 2021

One user commented- ‘There was no need to even tell. Everyone knows without informing that you will not vote for Modi and why you will not, there is no rocket science in this. A user named Vikas Sharma said- ‘Yes, you will vote for only those like Lalu Prasad, Mulayam Rahul, who ate the country.’

The person named Rishi said- ‘I don’t know what you want, but the fact is that if you are saying that you will not vote for Modi ji, it means that you will vote for him only!’ A user named Asghar wrote- ‘Don’t say this now or else you will be stripped of your right to vote in 2024.’

Ankit Singh wrote- ‘Sir joke is good but there is no one in the competition, then what will you do? A woman named Shobha said- ‘You have not seen PMs of other countries. Other countries are going through lockdown. going through economic crises. People from outside are praising your country, that covid was controlled quickly and work is still going on in this direction. Modi ji is doing a great job.





