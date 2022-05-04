2024 presidential contenders weigh in on how Supreme Court leak may impact midterm elections



Exclusive: With the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Rowe v. Wade speculating on whether the 2024 presidential election will have an impact in mid-November elections, some GOP leaders have said it will lead to a red wave, while others doubt it will have a major impact. . Influence on voters.

A draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Rowe v. Wade and return abortion to separate states was leaked to Politico on Monday.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Of course, it should be scrapped, “Alito wrote in a February draft opinion poll for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas says the leak could lead to a “complete tsunami” of GOP wins by mid-November.

“I believe, if anything, it will increase the Republican victory in November. I believe, Republicans, we are going to win both the House and the Senate with a historic majority,” Cruz said.

“By any measure, Joe Biden, the leftist agenda has been a disaster. It’s a disaster for the people of Texas and across the country. Our inflation is skyrocketing. We have, 5,6,7 per gallon of gas. We have crime. Out of control. Our South “There is chaos on the border. People are angry and frustrated. I believe this November election is going to be historic. It will not be just a wave. It is going to be a complete and complete tsunami,” Cruz told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive statement.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Sees the expected Supreme Court decision as a rallying point for conservative pro-life voters.

“For decades, pro-life Americans have worked to bring an end to one of the darkest chapters in American history, the R. V. Wade. News told Digital.

However, some lawmakers are less sure that the Supreme Court’s draft decision is good enough for Republicans to go to the interim term and see it as an opportunity for Democrats to assemble their own base.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten, told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that she thinks the Democrats’ “knee-jerk” response to politicizing the leaked draft issue in the medium term is an attempt to “strengthen their base.”

“I find it very interesting that a knee-jerk reaction from the Democrats was to immediately politicize it and try to use it to force people to vote because they didn’t expect it to be a court move. Just unprecedented,” Blackburn added. Democrats use “their cheerleaders in the media” to force policy changes without going through the proper channels.

“What Democrats usually do is exaggerate, and they did it with the leaked opinion. And remember, it’s not the final opinion. It’s a work in progress. And what they did was to shake their hand. To show that they’re Wants to politicize. And that’s a way they want to strengthen their base, “Blackburn continued.

Blackburn also said Republicans need to go to mid-term to make sure voters understand that the expected Supreme Court decision “does not prohibit abortion.”

“All we have to do is make sure people understand that it doesn’t prohibit abortion,” Blackburn said before November.

“What it will do is return the issue of abortion to different states. This will allow the states to consider what they want abortion restrictions in their states. And that should be a fair discussion. But I think when people realize it’s not a ban on abortion, it’s Only empowering the state to decide with their citizens how they want to deal with the problem of abortion in their state. P. That’s where the power rests, “he said.

Former President Trump told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that he did not think the court’s final decision would have a “significant impact” on the mid-November election.

“I don’t think it’s going to make a huge difference,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock, referring to the medium term. “I would say, I’ve seen more emotion on the right, at least up to this point, I can’t tell you what’s going on right now.”

He added: “There is emotion in both ways. It is too early to say.”

Trump, during his presidency, appointed three conservative associate judges to the Supreme Court: Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanagh, and Justice Amy Connie Barrett.

Nicki Haley, a former UN ambassador, told Gadget Clock Digital that Republicans would have to work “twice as hard” to protect the right to life through elected representatives.

“I am pro-life because I believe that every life is a gift from God. That is why it is so important to protect the most basic right – the right of a child to survive. We still cannot celebrate. We have to work twice. It’s hard to say for sure. “

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told Gadget Clock in a statement that in light of the leak, “now more than ever” conservative leaders need to be elected in the interim.

“The Dobbs leak was a deadly attack on the rule of law and a wake-up call. There is no limit to the Democrats’ efforts to protect the abortion industry, and the media is involved. Joe Biden has already called for legislation to protect abortionists. Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who truly believe in the God-given dignity of the unborn, “Pompeo said.

President Biden responded in a statement Tuesday that he believes “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental,” arguing that “fundamental justice and the stability of our law demand that [Roe] It cannot be reversed. ”

He added that any possible final decision in the High Court case would force voters to “choose the party of their choice” during the mid-November elections.

“And it will be up to the electorate to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden said in a statement. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to pass legislation that codifies. Row, I will work to pass and sign the law. ”

However, when asked by reporters after Tuesday whether the decision would have an impact in the medium term, Biden said: “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

A joint statement issued by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a number of pro-democracy activists said abortion would be an important campaign topic in the meantime.

“Republican attacks on abortion access, birth control, and women’s health care have dramatically increased the risk of the 2022 election. In this moment of crisis, Democrats are standing shoulder to shoulder with millions of Americans in this fight. And in November, we must elect Democrats who are The GOP will act as the last line of defense against the attack.

In a statement Tuesday, the Supreme Court acknowledged that “a copy of the draft opinion of a pending case” was released Monday night and that the Supreme Court would investigate the source of the martial law.

The High Court said in a statement that “judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work.” “Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a member’s final position on the court’s decision or the case.”

Former Vice President Pence, an outspoken critic of abortion and a life leader, said in a speech before Dobbs’ oral argument that “the last 50 years have done nothing more than legalize abortion as claimed to destabilize our society.”

An aide to Pence told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that he plans to address the issue during a pro-life talk at the Spring Gala of the Carolina Pregnancy Center in South Carolina on Thursday. This will be the former vice president’s second visit to South Carolina in a week, the first state to hold a South primary and the third vote in the GOP’s presidential-nominated calendar.

Other potential 2024 GOP candidates, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have said in the past that they personally oppose abortion, but they did not support the issue or downplay the issue. Hogan is the most likely 2024 presidential contender to speak at the Reagan Library’s speaker series on Tuesday.

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis, who gave birth to more than $ 100 million in 2024 speculation in the 2022 cycle, described the hanging as a “judicial revolt.”

