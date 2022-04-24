2024 Watch: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson keeping ‘options open,’ wants to be ‘bold messenger’ for GOP



Exclusive: Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says she wants to be a “leading voice for a new direction for our party and our country.”

The term-limiting governor, who is running Arkansas in his final year, is leaving for New Hampshire on Monday. Asked by Gadget Clock before his visit why he was heading to the state that has held the first primary in the presidential race in over a century, Hutchinson replied: “I want to give a bold message and the best place to start is New Hampshire.”

Hutchinson, a former federal attorney, was a two-term congressman who served as drug enforcement administration administrator and under-secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the administration of then-President George W. Bush. The New Hampshire Institute of Politics Speaking Series must be closed for two decades for White House optimists.

Hutchinson emphasized in his national exclusive interview with Gadget Clock, “I have a record as governor, I have a record in Congress and they are examples of where we can go in the future and I will be a courageous messenger for that.”

And he mentions, “That’s why I’m speaking at Politics and Eggs … It attracts attention whenever you speak at a political event in New Hampshire, and I welcome the opportunity to debate and influence the debate.”

In his final year as governor, Hutchinson said he was “supporting a large number of Republican congressional candidates” running in the midterm elections, “helping to strengthen the message of our candidates this year, showing ideas that work and that we can solve problems.” And not just chaos. “

The governor stressed that “it is critical that we focus on this year’s election and what we are doing … it is about giving the right message for this election year and I want the Republican Party to talk about its vision for the future and our direction.” Shakti. I think we need to talk about our ideas, not the past, and I think my voice is helpful for those candidates who want to look to the future. “

This is a message supported by other potential GOP 2024 contestants, including former two-term New Jersey Governor Christy, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

And it’s also an indirect blow to former President Donald Trump. The former president, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP because he repeatedly flirted with running another White House in 2024, has repeatedly sued incumbent President Biden for his 2020 election defeat.

“This is an unnecessary misconception,” Hutchinson said of Trump’s unproven claims that the last presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen.”

“Every election has to be about how we are going to help the people, how we are going to implement our policies in government. How are we going to lead and solve the problem,” he stressed. “If you don’t have candidates talking about inflation, our supply chain problems, our military might and our support for Ukraine, we are missing the boat because they are the problems that people think about and that is what they want to know. Important message later. “

Hutchinson, the current chairman of the National Governors Association, has said he will not make a 2024 decision until the mid-November deadline.

But he said: “I’m not blowing it up. It’s a matter of consideration, an option. I’m definitely not blowing it up because it’s a very important time for our nation and it’s a defining moment and I want to not just get involved in the debate now. , Keep my options open down the street. “

The former vice president spent Saturday in Iowa, where the state has led both the GOP and the Democratic Party nominated calendar for half a century.

Pence has teamed up with Republican Randy Feinstra, whose district is located in the far north and west of the state, where Christian Conservative voters are predominant. Pence spent time with Finstra during a tour of Iowa last summer.

He also addressed the Second Congressional District Republican Party Convention in Iowa, in support of Republican Ashley Hinson.

And former Vice President Story County GOP also traveled to Ames, Iowa to headline the annual Lincoln Highway Dinner.

Pence has been a frequent visitor to the presidential primary and the Caucasus state for the main early voting in the past year, as he has traveled the country to help fellow Republicans running in the midterm elections.

Cruz returns to Nevada

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 Republican primary race, spent Thursday and Friday in Nevada, the fourth state in the GOP-nominated calendar.

Cruz campaigned at multiple events across the state with Nevada’s former attorney general, Adam Laxalt, the top Republican Senate candidate hoping to defeat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, another potential 2024 Republican White House hopeful, will team up with Luxalt in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Announcing the Florida governor’s impending visit, Laxalt said in a statement, “Governor Desantis has taken a stand against the far left and he is winning.”

Desantis has become extremely popular with conservatives across the country over the past two years for pushing back against the coronavirus epidemic and its culture war crusade, second only to Trump in most polls in the 2024 GOP nomination race.

Fifteen months after being removed from the White House, Trump’s reputation as a Republican fundraiser remains firmly intact.

The former president’s three political committees raised just over 19 19 million in the January-March first quarter.

And three organizations – Trump’s Save America PAC, Save America JFC (Joint Fundraising Committee) and MAGA PAC – reported the end of March with huge $ 124 million in cash in their coffers.

The latest fundraising figures were shared with Gadget Clock on Tuesday.