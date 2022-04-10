2024 Watch: In the fundraising fight, Ron DeSantis is the $100 million man



While he is running for re-election in Florida for a second term, Republican Gov. Ron Desantis has become a fundraiser.

The deadline to report the total March fundraiser to the Florida Secretary of State is not Monday, but it is already clear that the governor – through his re-election campaign and his political committee’s Friends of Ron Desantis – has already raised more than $ 100 million so far. 2022 cycle.

The total number of massive fundraisers dwarfs leading Democratic governors to face challengers and hope to defeat the governor in November.

But the casting – which comes from the GOP’s largest and most powerful donors, as well as from small dollar grassroots contributions – not just across Florida, but from coast to coast – also sends a signal to DeSantis’ popularity, influence, potential 2024 Republican presidential field. And he will start the White House campaign for strength.

Longtime Republican fundraiser and lobbyist David Tamasi told Gadget Clock that there is a lot of interest in DeSantis in the GOP money class.

“Descentis is going to be a top draw with the high-value dollar market. The strategy will be to exclusively translate the expected November victory,” Tamasi said.

Former President Donald Trump is the largest fundraiser in the Republican Party. Its Save America Political Action Committee has raised more than $ 125 million since its launch in the run-up to the 2020 election, and had more than $ 110 million in its treasury at the end of February.

But just as he is a tough number two to Trump and ahead of other potential contenders in the GOP presidential nomination in early 2024, Desantis is also firmly in second place in the cash dash of the campaign. According to figures filed with the Florida Secretary of State, the nonprofit and non-partisan ballotpedia spotlights that Descentis collected about $ 110 million.

Tamasi, who raised money for former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, noted that “any Level 1 presidential candidate must be able to demonstrate a strong fundraising ability with large donors and, more importantly, small donors. We know. Trump can do it. Descendants also have the ability to raise and show this journey from both. The question is who else can join this club?

DeSantis has grown in popularity among Republican voters in his state and across the country over the past two years, thanks to his aggressive pushback against the COVID-19 ban in the coronavirus epidemic as well as his aggressive moves in the culture war.

“I’m standing my ground. I’m not backing down,” Dissentis insisted while addressing a large confederation of Republican leaders and activists last November. “We’ve done an awful lot in the state of Florida. We have a lot more to do, and I’ve just started fighting.”

The governor has repeatedly sidelined the 2024 run talks, saying he is concentrating on his 2022 governorate re-election and telling Gadget Clock that the next White House race is “down the road. It’s not something I’m planning.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says any decision he makes on whether to run for the White House in the 2024 election cycle will depend on whether he believes “this is the moment” where he can “serve America best.”

And Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman who served as CIA director during the Trump administration and later as America’s top diplomat, speculated in an interview with Gadget Clock in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday that his decision would not depend on his former boss or him. Anyone else decides to jump in the running for the next Republican presidential nomination.

Just hours before the Pompeo Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan fundraising dinner was headlined, Trump hinted in an interview with the Washington Post that if he initiates a 2024 bid to return to the White House, it is doubtful that Pompeo, the president, and former DeSantis will also run.

“If I ran, I could not imagine that they would want to run. Anyone without loyalty would have a hard time running,” said Trump, who has repeatedly flirted to become another president since leaving the White House more than 14 months ago. Bid

Asked about the comments and whether Trump’s decision would affect his own decision, Pompeo told Gadget Clock: That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

“This is the right way to think about a person who puts himself forward to compete for office with the people of the United States, whether he is president or back in his home state of Kansas,” he stressed. “All of these things, they basically turn on your belief that you are the right person to sit in that place. And if you believe in that, you have an obligation to do it.”

On his first trip to New Hampshire in a year and a half, former United Nations Ambassador Nicki Haley focused the laser on supporting Matt Mauer’s bid for Congress.

Halle, the former two-term governor of South Carolina, headlined multiple events for Maureen Monday, a former New Hampshire GOP executive director who later worked on Trump’s 2016 general election campaign before serving in the State Department in the former president’s first two years in office. .

And Haley’s trip, which pundits considered a potential hopeful for the 2024 GOP presidency, created further rumors about his potential national ambitions.

Asked about 2024, Haley told Gadget Clock, “If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be ’24’. That’s why we’re trying to make sure.”

As for his schedule, Haley says “I don’t have to make a decision until early next year. But I can tell you I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start right now. I’ll keep it. One thousand percent in and it’s over.”