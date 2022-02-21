2024 Watch: Pompeo back to Iowa Wednesday for inaugural panel on America’s world standing



Exclusive – A trip that will spark more speculation about a possible presidential race, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will return to Iowa this week to take part in a panel focusing on the importance of U.S. engagement and power abroad and how it affects Americans back home.

Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman who served as CIA director during former President Donald Trump’s administration and later as America’s top diplomat, will be in Des Moines on Wednesday as he appears on an inaugural panel convened by the newly formed Bastin Institute.

The Iowa tour – which has been the start of the Caucus presidential-nominated calendar for half a century – is Pompeo’s third in a year. And the West Point graduate, who served as an army officer in Germany during the Cold War, returned to Hockey State the following month (March 11) to head the Iowa GOP fundraiser in Davenport, part of the former Mississippi River State.

Gadget Clock also learned that Pompeo will return to Iowa again in April for events in the western part of the state.

IY is not the only early Caucasus or early state tour of Pompeo. The Gadget Clock contributor stopped twice in New Hampshire last year, voting second after Iowa and holding its first primary in the White House race in over a century. He has also traveled to South Carolina and Nevada, where he is the third and fourth nominee in the GOP presidential calendar.

When asked about 2024, Pompeo told Gadget Clock in Iowa last summer that “my wife and I will pray and we will think our way through it and when we reach 2023, we will find our way through it.”

Asked whether Trump would follow his repeated flirtations and start another White House race, Pompeo said, “President Trump will do his job. He will like it. We will do our job. I will be in that fight and I am confident that President Trump will be in that fight.” We will all have to wait and see where it will take us in 2023 and 2024. “

Pompeo will be joined by Sen. Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa, the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, and a current member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Also on the panel is former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who served as US ambassador to China during the Trump administration.

The Bashan Institute says its primary focus is on “America’s weak position abroad and the need for the country to re-emerge as a world power.”

The institute said Wednesday’s panel was the first of many to discuss “China, Russia, Iran, American allies and more, and why these issues and relations are important to everyday Americans.”