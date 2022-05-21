2026 FIFA World Cup location set to be announced next month



FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup websites throughout a information convention in New York on June 16.

The much-anticipated announcement will set the stage for the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 World Cup will be the primary with three co-hosts. FIFA chosen the bid as joint host in June 2018.

There are 22 whole candidates bidding for his or her likelihood to host stage matches through the 48-team event

“In keeping with the earlier phases of the FIFA World Cup 2026 choice course of, any announcement will be made in one of the best pursuits of soccer, bearing in mind the wants of all stakeholders concerned, as we purpose to lay the foundations for the event to be. delivered efficiently throughout all three international locations, “stated FIFA vice-president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani in a launch.

Seventeen US stadiums in 16 areas stay within the bidding for the primary 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles space submitting each SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the positioning of the 1994 World Cup last. Three stadiums every in Canada and Mexico are anticipated to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 whole websites for the event. FIFA focused mid-Might for asserting website alternatives, after which pushed that again a month.

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL: FRANKFURT TOPS RANGERS IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT FOR TROPHY

Sixty video games are to be performed within the US, together with all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 video games every.

“Through the previous months we’ve got had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a variety of completely different subjects. We’re very grateful and impressed by how devoted and modern all of them are,” stated Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and occasions officer.

“The host cities will be completely key to making certain the profitable supply of the competitors. We glance ahead to working with them to ship what’s going to undoubtedly be the most important FIFA World Cup in historical past.”

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 due to what metropolis officers stated have been burdensome monetary calls for by FIFA. On the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake Metropolis; and Tampa, Florida, have been lower.

FedEx Area in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out final August after the Quebec provincial authorities withdrew its assist. It was changed in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an preliminary bid in 2017, then stated in March 2018 that it had been rejected as a result of it refused to adjust to FIFA’s necessities that embody tax waivers and placing agreements underneath Swiss regulation.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Cincinnati – Paul Brown Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Denver – Empower Area at Mile Excessive

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas Metropolis – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium

Miami – Laborious Rock Stadium

Nashville – Nissan Stadium

New York / New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Orlando – Tenting World Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Monetary Area

San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Area

Washington DC / Baltimore – M&T Financial institution Stadium

CANADA

Edmonton – Commonwealth Stadium

Toronto – BMO Area

Vancouver – BC Place

MEXICO

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico Metropolis – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

The Related Press contributed to this report.