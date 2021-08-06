204 runs scored on the first day, 10 wickets fell; India didn’t lose a single

IND vs ENG 1st Test: The first Test between India and England is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England won the toss and elected to bat. The first day’s play is over. Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

However, his decision did not prove to be correct and the entire team returned to the pavilion for 183 runs in 65.4 overs. In reply, India scored 21 runs for no loss in their first innings. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease after scoring 9-9 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets for 46 runs in 20.4 overs for India. Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for 28 runs in 17 overs. Shardul Thakur also managed to take 2 wickets.

Joe Root was England’s highest scorer. He scored 64 runs. Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 27 runs. Jack Crowley also contributed 27 runs. Jonny Bairstow made 29 and Dominic Sibley returned to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs. 4 England batsmen returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

