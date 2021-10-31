21 states have utilized whole mgnrega funds for current financial year – 21 states have exhausted MGNREGA funds, Congress spokesperson said

The budget for MGNREGA for the financial year 2021-22 was fixed at just 73,000 crores. While allocating the budget, the central government had argued that the lockdown in the country was almost over. Therefore, if the budget allocated midway is fully spent, supplementary budgetary allocation will be made available.

There has been a reduction in the funds of MNREGA, the main employment scheme of the Central Government, which provides employment in the villages. Despite more than five months left in the current financial year, about 21 states have run out of MGNREGA funds. With the exhaustion of funds, the problem of those lakhs and crores of laborers is going to increase. Those who get employment from it.

Congress spokesperson has targeted the Modi government at the Center for lack of funds in MNREGA and said that people are being forced to do forced labor during the festival season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Ballabh, while sharing an article related to the lack of funds in MNREGA, wrote that good morning, in the financial year 2021-22, 21 states have spent the entire amount allocated under MNREGA. This is forced labor for crores of MGNREGA workers and that too during the festival season.

Till October 29, the entire expenditure of MGNREGA has reached Rs 79,810 crore, which includes payment of the remaining salary. The amount present in the MNREGA fund of 21 states has become negative. In which the situation of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is the worst.