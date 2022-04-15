21 states now suing Biden admin’s Title 42 rollback, calling decision a ‘self-inflicted calamity’



First in Fox: More states across the country are suing the Biden administration over its decision to withdraw the Title 42 Public Health Order, which allows for the rapid evacuation of migrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

One lawsuit was originally filed by Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri, but a new revised lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the western district of Louisiana added 18 more states as plaintiffs.

“The Biden administration’s border policies are a disaster for our country and for the security of our citizens.” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the state is one of the new additions to the lawsuit. Moody called President Biden’s decision to lift Title 42 “reckless.”

“I will continue to fight every day to protect the Floridians from his catastrophic leadership,” Moody said.

Senate lawmakers are eyeing Title 42

“This lawsuit challenges an impending, man-made, self-inflicted catastrophe: the sudden removal of a single safety valve prevents this administration’s catastrophic border policy from turning into a perpetual chaos and catastrophe,” the new indictment states.

The indictment states that even a number of Democratic senators opposed the administration’s decision to end Title 23 May 23, citing Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Citing it, who called it a “terrible decision.”

Filed a breach of the Administrative Procedure Code (APA) by failing to pass the required notice and comment period before changing the complaint. They further argued that the decision violated the APA by being arbitrary and ridiculous.

The lawsuit alleges that although the decision to repeal Title 42 was “quick.”[] The COVID-19 case has been reduced, “the administration did not take action in other cases that reflected this. For example, the complaint states that the mask mandate for air travel is valid and the vaccination order has not been revoked or relaxed.

DEM REP Queller joins bilateral effort to block Biden’s rollback to Title 42, opposes immigrants living in DC

“Withdrawal of Title 42 thus stands as a radical outlaw – seemingly the only COVID-19-based ban that the administration deems fit to end,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration did not need to go through the general notice and comment process for “good reason” because the CDC said it did not have time for notice and comment, with the exception of foreign matters. The plaintiffs stated that the CDC had “sufficient time to comment on the public.”

They further added that the administration’s argument for mentioning foreign policy exceptions was “clearly inadequate.” Although the administration noted “ongoing discussions with Canada, Mexico and other countries on immigration and how to best control COVID-19 transmission at shared borders,” the plaintiffs cited lawsuits that say exceptions only apply when going through the normal process. “Of course it will provoke unintended international consequences.”

A number of federal agencies and officials have been named in the case, including CDC and director Rochelle Walensky, the Department of Homeland Security (DOJ) and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Department (DHS) and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Department of Health. And Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Xavier Besser. The states are urging the court to block the order to close Title 42.

In addition to Florida, the new states involved in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

This is just one of the few steps that states are taking against the Biden administration’s omission of Title 42. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is not part of the lawsuit, said federal authorities sent freed immigrants from his state by bus to Washington, D.C., one bus arriving Wednesday morning and the other Thursday morning.

