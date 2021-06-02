22 Staff Nurse and Operation Theatre Assistant Posts before 11 June





Basic Hospital, Srikakulam (GGH Srikakulam) has invited software from the Indian Residents for varied posts for its Headquarter and varied area places of work positioned throughout the Nation.(*22*)

Authorities Basic Hospital, Srikakulam (GGH Srikakulam) Recruitment 2021: Authorities Basic Hospital, Srikakulam (GGH Srikakulam) invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 22 posts of Staff Nurse and Operation Theatre Assistant. and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Basic Hospital, Srikakulam (GGH Srikakulam). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 11 June 2021.(*22*)

Functions are invited for the Posts of 20-Staff Nurses & 2-O.T Asst. from the certified candidates. Functions shall furnish to the Superintendent, GGH, Srikakulam within the prescribed format. The small print might be obtained at Srikakulam District official web site tackle www.srikakulam.ap.gov.in.(*22*)

Necessary Date: (*22*)

Subject of Notification : 28 Might 2021

: 28 Might 2021 Time interval for submission of Functions: 28 Might to 11 June 2021

GGH Srikakulam Staff Nurse and Operation Theatre Assistant Particulars(*22*)

(*11*) Identify of the Posts(*22*) No. of Posts(*22*) Staff Nurse(*22*) 20 Posts(*22*) Operation Theatre Assistant(*22*) 2 Posts(*22*) Whole(*22*) 22 Posts(*22*)

Eligibility Staff Nurse and Operation Theatre Assistant Job (*22*)

(*11*) Identify of the Posts(*22*) {Qualifications}(*22*) Staff Nurse(*22*) B.Sc. Nursing/Basic Nursing & Midwifery course from Govt./Govt. registration Nursing Institute and Nursing council updated Renewal.(*22*) The Expertise certificates on Contract/Out -Sourcing ought to be enclosed.(*22*) Operation Theatre Assistant(*22*) Move in 10th class in a Acknowledged college by the State Govt., First Support Certificates with two years service supported by Certificates from any Nursing Residence of AP.(*22*) The Expertise certificates on Contract/Out -Sourcing ought to be enclosed.(*22*)

Wage Particulars:(*22*)

(*11*) Identify of the Posts(*22*) Wage(*22*) Staff Nurse(*22*) Rs. 34000 monthly.(*22*) Operation Theatre Assistant(*22*) Rs. 14250 monthly.(*22*)

(*22*)

Apply (*22*)

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Authorities Basic Hospital, Srikakulam (GGH Srikakulam). Individuals should word that the final date for software is 11 June 2021. The eligible candidates ought to submit the mandatory paperwork together with the appliance kind and Demand Draft of Rs. 500 in favour of Hospital Growth Society, Authorities Basic Hospital, Srikakulam.

