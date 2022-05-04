22-year-old Prithvi Shaw bought 2209 square feet Home in Bandra, paid 52.50 lakh stamp duty; will be surprised to know price

22-year-old Prithvi Shaw, Indian cricketer and part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has bought his house in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. The cost of his house is Rs 10.5 crore. According to the Economic Times report, Prithvi Shaw’s house is on the 8th floor in a posh society in Bandra. The corporate area of ​​his house is 2209 square feet. His house also has a terrace of 1,654 square feet. Prithvi Shaw has also got a place to park three cars along with his new house.

According to the news, 22-year-old cricketer Prithvi Shaw has bought the house from Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespace. Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespaces are also the developers of this project. Prithvi Shaw had paid stamp duty of Rs 52.50 lakh for this house on 31 March 2022. Last month i.e. on 28 April 2022, this house became the name of Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw was the captain of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup winning Indian team in February 2018. In the same year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 1.2 crore. Currently, he plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.5 crore before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.