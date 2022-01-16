22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on CT Canoe Trip Found Safe: Cops

22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on CT Canoe Trip Found Protected: Cops





A 22-year-old lady who vanished after going on a canoe journey in Connecticut’s Saugatuck River Thursday afternoon has been discovered protected, Westport police mentioned Friday.

Sarah Levy had been reported lacking round 5:15 pm. within the city a day earlier.

A witness noticed Levy in her canoe close to the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge, near the middle of city. The witness mentioned he briefly overlooked the canoe, and when he was in a position to see it once more, it was empty.

Police mentioned that on the time Levy was final seen within the canoe, the water stage was pretty low, so that they thought she might have walked to shore. Because it seems, Levy had exited the river and was caught on surveillance video at an area enterprise.

The younger lady was situated in Norwalk early Friday and was in good well being, police mentioned. She has since been reunited along with her household.

No different particulars had been offered.

#22YearOld #Woman #Vanished #Canoe #Trip #Protected #Cops