220,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol since October: source



An estimated 220,000 illegal immigrants have avoided border patrols since October, a Homeland Security official told Gadget Clock on Wednesday.

The source said there are an estimated 220,000 known “gotaways”, meaning those who cross the border patrol when crossing the border. That number differs from encounters where border patrols have either caught the migrants or the migrants have infiltrated themselves.

Republican Attorneys Urge DHS Chief Mayor to Resign from Border Disaster

Familiar gateways are those that have been seen on cameras and sensors, but do not have the manpower to go near Border Patrol. It is difficult to estimate the number of “gotaways” for officials who have completely avoided identification – which means the actual number of actual gotaways is probably much higher.

The 220,000 that traditionally come across the border in the slower months mean that the numbers, including those that have encountered, could increase significantly as the spring and summer months arrive.

The number of encounters at the border is also high and there are indications of a busy season ahead. The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced last week that there had been 153,941 immigrant encounters in January 2022. As of January 2021, there have been 78,414 immigrant encounters.

An earlier court filing also found that 62,573 immigrants were deported to the United States in January. In December 2021, there were 178,840 immigrant encounters and 173,620 in November.

The Biden administration has quickly become embroiled in a strategy of targeting “root causes” in Central America as it opens the door to asylum. But Republicans have accused the administration of fueling the crisis by building border walls and reversing Trump-era border protection policies, such as the Immigrant Protection Protocol (MPP).

CBP sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl seizures, confirming 153,941 immigrant encounters in January

Although the Biden administration was forced by a federal court to reinstate the MPP, which kept immigrants in Mexico for their hearings, it tried to end the program in an alternative way. Meanwhile, it has already called for a general amnesty for illegal immigrants in the country and dramatically curtailed internal enforcement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While the administration has maintained its record at the border, it has blamed the Trump administration for blocking asylum routes and warned that its own root cause approach will not solve the “overnight” crisis.

Republicans are increasingly impatient with the crisis – Attorney General and lawmakers in the House recently called on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over the crisis.