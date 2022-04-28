2,239 candidates submitted to NTA for postponement of NEET UG exams

The demand for postponing the NEET UG exam is gaining momentum. Candidates for the NEET exam have been demanding postponement of the exam for the last several days on social media. On Thursday, the combined representation on behalf of 2,239 NEET candidates was submitted to the National Testing Agency. This statement was made by Sukhpal Singh Toor, President of NCR Parents Association. NEET-UG 2022 has been requested to be rescheduled for 4-6 weeks citing various reasons.

The statement also requested that the NTA should have proper grievance redressal mechanism where candidates can raise their issues. They should be given a ticket / complaint number which should be resolved in a timely manner. Such a window was opened by NTA last year and helped to analyze the actual reactions / complaints.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17. Taking the exam on this date is a disadvantage for many students who are preparing for both NEET and JEE. Students say that CBSE Maths paper will be on 07th June and CBSE board exam will end on 13th June, so there will not be much time left for preparation for NEET 2022. In the past, NEET UG exams were usually taken 45 to 50 days after the CBSE exams.

The students also pointed out that NEET and JEE were held a week ago, this year it is not the case as JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on 28th August after rescheduling. In addition to the JEE and CBSE exams, there is also the CUET exam, which is expected to take place in the first and second week of July, so preparing for the three exams together will not be easy.