2,239 candidates submitted to NTA for postponement of NEET UG exams
The statement also requested that the NTA should have proper grievance redressal mechanism where candidates can raise their issues. They should be given a ticket / complaint number which should be resolved in a timely manner. Such a window was opened by NTA last year and helped to analyze the actual reactions / complaints.
The NEET UG exam will be conducted by NTA on July 17. Taking the exam on this date is a disadvantage for many students who are preparing for both NEET and JEE. Students say that CBSE Maths paper will be on 07th June and CBSE board exam will end on 13th June, so there will not be much time left for preparation for NEET 2022. In the past, NEET UG exams were usually taken 45 to 50 days after the CBSE exams.
The students also pointed out that NEET and JEE were held a week ago, this year it is not the case as JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on 28th August after rescheduling. In addition to the JEE and CBSE exams, there is also the CUET exam, which is expected to take place in the first and second week of July, so preparing for the three exams together will not be easy.
What is Nautical Science: Take this course to pursue a career in Nautical Science
#candidates #submitted #NTA #postponement #NEET #exams
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.