228 complaints of human rights violations are received every day

The National Human Rights Commission (NSRC) is receiving an average of 228 complaints every day and currently 20,806 cases are pending before it.

The National Human Rights Commission (NSRC) is receiving an average of 228 complaints every day and currently 20,806 cases are pending before it. This information has been obtained from the data available on the website of the Commission. Out of 20,806 new and old cases pending before the commission, 344 cases are of death in police custody, 3,407 of death in judicial custody, 365 cases of death in police encounter. Apart from this, 290 complaints related to bonded labour, 336 complaints related to children, 1,741 complaints related to women and 338 complaints related to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are pending before the Commission. In the other category, 13,985 cases of alleged violation of human rights are pending in the Commission.

A total of 4,16,232 complaints were received by the Commission in five years. Of these, 96,627 complaints were received in 2016, 82,006 complaints in 2017, 85,950 complaints in 2018, 76,585 complaints in 2019 and 75,064 complaints in 2020. Thus, every day the Commission is receiving an average of 228 complaints.

According to the NHRC, it has received 53,191 complaints so far in the financial year 2021-22. In the last month i.e. September 2021, it received 10,627 new complaints. In September alone, 8,736 complaints, both new and old, were disposed of. According to the commission, in September 24 cases of death in police custody, 254 cases of death in judicial custody, 19 cases of death in police encounter, 17 cases of bonded labor, 72 of children, 743 of women, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and others 105 cases of backward classes and another 9,393 cases were registered.

Last month, the commission had registered a case on suo motu cognizance, while three cases, new and old, were resolved during this period. 90 cases of suo moto cognizance are still pending. Talking about September 2021 itself, during this period, it has been recommended by the Commission to give Rs 70,10,000 as relief amount in total 24 cases.

In this, two lakh rupees in a case of rape of a child, three lakh in the case of a health worker, 60 thousand in one case of mid-day meal, 2.45 lakh in nine cases of death in judicial custody, two lakh in one case of so-called judicial custodial death. , three lakh in one case of harassment by anti-social elements, 11 lakh in two cases of death in police custody, seven lakh in one case of death in police firing, five lakh in one case of death in police encounter, not taking legal action 5 lakh in three cases of failure, three lakh in one gang rape case, two lakh in one electrocution death case and two lakh rupees in one case of torture to a Scheduled Caste person. .

The National Human Rights Commission was constituted on 12 October 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993. The commission takes cognizance of cases related to human rights abuses, investigates it and recommends compensation for the victims. Along with this, the commission also takes legal measures against public servants who violate human rights.