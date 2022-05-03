24 best picnic baskets and essentials for 2022 adventures



New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



Sun’s out, sky is clear; it’s time for a picnic.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, one of the most fun spring activities can be done right in your own backyard: Picnics are one of the best ways to get outside and enjoy some snacks when the sun is out.

And just packing for a picnic can be a blast in and of itself. Step one? Find yourself the picture perfect basket for all those treats. Next: pack a blanket for your spread. Then comes the actual food and drinks, whether it’s sandwiches or the always-popular charcuterie board.

With picnicking expected to be this season’s go-to activity, we made a handy list of the most important outdoor eating essentials. Take a look below for the best baskets, blankets, easily-packable treats and more to make your life, well, a picnic.

Best picnic baskets

1. Food52 Blue & White Stripe Picnic Basket, $89

Food52

This truly is the picture-perfect picnic basket.

From Food52, this woven basket screams “day at the park,” complete with blue and white fabric trim and an adorable boat-like shape. The wood is made of willow, and the fabric lines the entire interior, providing protection for your plates, cups and of course precious snacks. Once your picnic is through, remove the fabric and toss it in the wash to prevent any ants from eating the crumbs at your next outdoor lunch.

2. Piccadilly Picnic Basket, $128

Saks Fifth Avenue

This basket looks sweet on the outside, but is really heavy duty on the inside.

Sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, this basket has almost everything you need for a perfect picnic meal — just add your food and drinks of choice. The set not only has the woven basket with super cute red and white checkered lining, but it also comes with wine glasses, teaspoons, knives, forks, a corkscrew, plates and even cotton napkins for an eco-friendly lunch.

3. California Picnic Basket Set for 4 Person, $60

Walmart

If your picnic is for more than just two, you’re gonna need a bigger basket.

This set, sold at Walmart, is made for a group of four, great for a group of friends, a double date or a family picnic in the backyard. If you opt for this set, you may not need to look at some of the other categories in this article — it not only comes with plates and other utensils, but it’s also a picnic blanket, too.

4. GlobeIn Outing Box, $62

GlobeIn

Make an outing of it with this awesome picnic bag and set.

Sold at GlobeIn, this Outing Box comes with a sustainably made and handwoven basket made by Vietnamese traditional weavers. It also includes a floral hand-painted metal tray and a stainless steel spreader, for all your picnic snacking needs.

5. Uncommon Goods Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier, $180

Uncommon Goods

Don’t struggle to find the perfect spot for your picnic, when this basket comes with one.

This picnic basket actually doubles as a mini table, expanding large enough for a bottle of vino a few canapés and whatever else you decide to pack.

6. Willow Picnic Basket Set for 2 Persons, $60

Amazon

No need to worry about plates, cutlery or even napkins with this full picnic set.

Sold on Amazon, this is a great pack for two people, making for a fun day with a friend or a romantic sunset picnic. The set comes with a waterproof picnic blanket, too, plus cutlery, a wine bottle opener, napkins, plates and wine glasses.

7. Picnic Time Corsica Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket, $75

Wayfair

Take your picnic on the go with this trendy backpack-style picnic basket.

This one is sold on Wayfair, and it comes with some super cool hidden features. From the outside the wicker and canvas bag looks super trendy. Then, open it up to reveal room for two bottles of wine, a cutting board and wine opener, a cheese knife and an insulated compartment for your cheeses and fresh produce.

8. Large Family Size Insulated Folding Collapsible Picnic Basket, $50

Target

A family-sized picnic needs a family-sized basket.

This option from Target is perfect, especially if you are packing fruit, drinks and other items that you want to keep cold. The bag is fully insulated for that reason, and once unpacked, it collapses flat for easy storage until your next outing.

9. Pottery Barn Charcuterie & Wine Picnic Cooler, $79

Pottery Barn

For another insulated pick, check out Pottery Barn.

This cooler bag will surely keep your charcuterie cold and your wine chilled, plus whatever else you plan to pack. It comes in both navy blue and black and also a stainless steel cheese knife, a corkscrew, a cheese board and two acrylic glasses.

Best picnic blankets, snacks and other essentials

1. Food52 Outdoor Zip-Up Picnic Blanket Tote, $37

Food52

What’s more classic than a red gingham blanket for a picnic?

Food52’s outdoor blanket actually starts off as a tote, meaning you can pack your picnic, take it out to the perfect spot, and then once you unload the goods, all you need to do is unzip the tote and you’ve got a brand new blanket to sit on. It’s also fully machine washable in case of rain, mud or stains.

2. Grand Trunk Parasheet Beach Blanket, $35

Dick’s Sporting Goods

A picnic at the park is fun, but what about a picnic on the beach?

Keeping the sand out of your sandwiches can be tricky, but it’s a lot easier with the right blanket. Sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, this parasheet blanket takes sand into consideration, designing corner sand pockets and stake loops to keep the blanket in place in the sand. It’s insanely lightweight, and has room for two, so if your picnic is larger than that, get one of each color and combine them into the ultimate beach blanket.

3. Waterproof Outdoor Blanket, Extra-Large, $79

L.L. Bean

The bigger the blanket the better the picnic.

This extra large blanket from L.L. Bean gives you and the crew more room to lay back, relax and pack more food, too. The top is made of a cozy fleece that is soft for sitting, while the bottom of the blanket is lined with polyurethane-coated nylon backing to keep moisture out and keep you nice and dry.

4. Final, $30

Final

Make your last picnic the final time you threw away a plastic fork or spoon.

Final is a company on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic silverware, straws and more. Plus, they are super cute and portable — perfect for a picnic. The FinalCutlery set contains a foldable spork (yes, a spoon and a fork) and a carrying case in an array of fun colors. For those that like to sip with a straw, they also have the FinalStraw, in a single pack or a package of four for the whole family.

5. DeeCoo Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set 24 pcs, $21

Amazon

Have yourself a pastel picnic with this lightweight set from Amazon.

The set is perfect for a group of four, and everyone gets a plate, bowl, cup, fork, spoon and a pair of chopsticks. The pastel colors are not only adorable, but great for color-coding whose cup is whose and keeping everything organized. The whole set of dishwasher and microwave safe, making these great for your picnic and eating inside the home, too.

6. Monogram Circo Acacia Wood 5-Piece Cheese Board & Tool Set, $54

Saks Fifth Avenue

It’s not a picnic without an assortment of cheese; That’s just a rule.

This cheeseboard is a super stylish way to slice up your blocks of cheese, or even make a fancy charcuterie board with cheese, meats, fruit and more. The cover can be monogrammed, making this a great gift as well, while the inside contains three cheese knives and tools for serving the perfect slice every time.

7. Ozark Trail 24 Piece Dinnerware Enamel Set, $38

Walmart

Ditch the paper plates and flimsy cups that blow away in the wind, and go for something more substantial.

Sold at Walmart, this 24-piece set is picnic-perfect, and comes with everything you’ll need for a lunch out and about. The bright blue color will look great in any picnic pics you take, and they also work in the home kitchen for a dual-purpose set. There are enough pieces for a group of four to each have a complete set, and are durable enough for even the most rugged campers (or picnickers) to use.

8. Mouth Picnic In A Box, $105

Mouth

Picnic in a box? Sounds simple enough.

From Mouth, this curated gourmet box has everything you need for a delicious picnic, well, right in the box. The kit contains cheddar cheese, flatbread crackers, cassava crackers, fig jam, salt and pepper pistachios, salami, blackberry jam shortbread and olive and parmesan tapenade, all of which are made by rustic and artisanal companies picked by the Mouth staff. The kit costs around $100, but that’s as much as you’d spend at the store and this comes without the hassle or decision making.

9. Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks, prices vary

Amazon

Add some pip to your picnic with yummy and healthy snacks from Pipcorn.

Popcorn and chips are a must-have at any picnic, and for those that like the classics and something new, the value packs of Pipcorn are where it’s at. For traditional popcorn munchers, try the mini popcorn set with caramel, truffle and classic sea salt. Cheese ball lovers will be thrilled to find not only classic cheese flavor, but also jalapeño and white cheddar, too. For those who like Fritos, these corn dipper dupes come in truffle, sea salt and lime zest for a punch of flavor.

10. Harry and David Meat and Cheese Box, $40

Harry and David

Instead of spending hours in the deli section of your local store, have your picnic meat and cheese sent directly to your door, pre-curated just for the occasion.

Harry and David’s gift baskets can also double as a picnic kit to gift yourself. The meat and cheese option starts at just $39.99 and comes with summer sausage, garlic jack cheese, Colby jack cheese, three-seed crackers and a hot honey mustard perfect for dipping. The Deluxe box is $49.99 and adds in Thuringer sausage, gouda cheese and olive oil & sea salt water crackers. Browse the site for even more options, as there is sure to be something for every picnic.

11. United Sodas, $35

United Sodas of America

If you’re bored of classic vending machine colas, open up a box of United Sodas and taste the difference.

These drinks are as tasty as they are aesthetically pleasing, and perfect for your picnic photoshoot. The 12-can variety pack is the way to go if you’ve never tried all the flavors before, and for $35, it can double as a fun taste-testing activity, too. Some picnic-specific flavors include Blackberry Jam, Strawberry Basil and Sour Blueberry to name a few, as the fun and fruity combinations are endless. Plus at only 30 calories a can, why not indulge and have a two or three?

12. Haus, prices vary

Haus

Bring the Haus outside and enjoy an aperitif in the open air.

First, make sure you’re in a place where you can partake in some 21+ beverages, and then pop open a bottle of Haus to get the picnic party going. If you’ve never had Haus before, check out the sampler kit, which is also the perfect size for packing on your picnic. It contains four bottles of any flavors you want for just $40, from a fresh lemon lavender to a zingy bitter clove. Bring some ice to pour over, or your favorite seltzer to mix and match and have a fizzy good time.

13. Saucey, take $10 off your first purchase with code Gadget Clock

Saucey

Get a little saucy at your next evening picnic.

Make sure you’re in a place you can drink, or just picnic in the backyard and then open your phone to call up Saucey. The app and alcohol delivery platform carries a wide variety of wine, in addition to beer and spirits. The best part? They will deliver in 30 minutes or less in select locations, perfect to order before setting up your spread. If you don’t qualify for the speedy delivery, they will still ship it out to you, in a very timely two-day window.

As an added bonus, from now through the end of the year take $10 off your first purchase at Saucey with code “Gadget Clock.”

14. Sommify: A Blind Wine Tasting Game, $50

Amazon

Wine-lovers, take note.

Combining the fun of board games with the sophistication of wine tasting, this game is great for any group of sommeliers or just those that think they know a thing or two about wine. Sold on Amazon, the game is pretty simple. First, tell each of your guests to bring a bottle of their favorite wine from a list of approved wines from the Sommify Instruction booklet. Then, players take turns guessing the grape, origin and kind of wine in a blind tasting game for 21+ picnickers only.

15. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera and Accessories, $120

Walmart

Make your picnic memories last, even when the sun sets on your day outside.

Taking photos with a Fujifilm Instax camera is an activity for everyone. Switch off who is taking the photos and who is posing with your charcuterie board and wine glasses and have a full photoshoot at your picnic. The kit comes with the camera itself, a carrying case, 40 film strips and a ton of fun accessories to make your photos pop.

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.