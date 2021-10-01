24 Bewitching Halloween Wallpapers for a Frightfully Amazing Night

Last Updated on October 1, 2021

It’s that one night in a year when goblins, ghouls, witches, and ghosts are free to roam the earth. That’s right – it’s All Hallow’s Eve, or more commonly known as Halloween. This celebration has plenty of influences. However, it’s said that its earliest roots came from Celtic-speaking countries with pagan origins.

Back then it was believed that the change from autumn to winter, when nights become longer, is when the line separating our world from the ‘Otherworld’ becomes thin. That’s why spirits, fairies, and similar beings become more active.

Today, Halloween is celebrated differently across the globe. In some countries, there’s trick-or-treating, while in others, they pay respects to the dead.

But no matter how you observe this holiday, you will love these Halloween wallpapers that might just give you the right kind of fright!

4K Halloween Wallpapers

Doldrums

Download

Migration

Download

Round and Round

Download

Black

Download

Express Way

Download

Sapsorrow

Download

In the Cabin

Download

Waning

Download

Revival

Download

Greenwood

Download

Full Moon

Download

Coming Home

Download

Haze

Download

Barren

Download

Voltage

Download

Webs

Download

Labyrinth

Download

Día de los Muertos

Download

Offering

Download

Surrounded

Download

Trapped

Download

Jekyll

Download

Double Trouble

Download

The Gift

Download