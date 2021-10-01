Entertainment News

24 Bewitching Halloween Wallpapers for a Frightfully Amazing Night

It’s that one night in a year when goblins, ghouls, witches, and ghosts are free to roam the earth. That’s right – it’s All Hallow’s Eve, or more commonly known as Halloween. This celebration has plenty of influences. However, it’s said that its earliest roots came from Celtic-speaking countries with pagan origins.

Back then it was believed that the change from autumn to winter, when nights become longer, is when the line separating our world from the ‘Otherworld’ becomes thin. That’s why spirits, fairies, and similar beings become more active.

Today, Halloween is celebrated differently across the globe. In some countries, there’s trick-or-treating, while in others, they pay respects to the dead.

But no matter how you observe this holiday, you will love these Halloween wallpapers that might just give you the right kind of fright!

 

4K Halloween Wallpapers

1 4K Halloween Wallpapers
1.1 Doldrums
1.2 Migration
1.3 Round and Round
1.4 Black
1.5 Express Way
1.6 Sapsorrow
1.7 In the Cabin
1.8 Waning
1.9 Revival
1.10 Greenwood
1.11 Full Moon
1.12 Coming Home
1.13 Haze
1.14 Barren
1.15 Voltage
1.16 Webs
1.17 Labyrinth
1.18 Día de los Muertos
1.19 Offering
1.20 Surrounded
1.21 Trapped
1.22 Jekyll
1.23 Double Trouble
1.24 The Gift
Posted by:Cris Antonio

Doldrums

Migration

Round and Round

Black

Express Way

Sapsorrow

In the Cabin

Waning

Revival

Greenwood

Full Moon

Coming Home

Haze

Barren

Voltage

Webs

Labyrinth

Día de los Muertos

Offering

Surrounded

Trapped

Jekyll

Double Trouble

The Gift

