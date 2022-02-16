24 BJP leaders get VIP protection in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

‘Z’ category security has been given to Union Minister SPS Baghel who is contesting against Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

The central government has provided VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos to 24 BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Giving this information on Wednesday, officials in Delhi said that ‘Z’ category security has been given to Union Minister SPS Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

The process of assembly elections is going on in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He said that some candidates in these two states have been provided security till the election process is over. Some people will be provided with central armor in addition to state police protection. The Union Home Ministry has entrusted this responsibility to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Both the paramilitary forces have VIP security commandos. Besides Baghel, BJP MP from Delhi and singer Hansraj Hans has also been given ‘Z’ category security. Baghel is contesting from Karhal seat of Uttar Pradesh against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The BJP had on Tuesday alleged that “SP goons” attacked Baghel’s convoy in the state’s Mainpuri district.

BJP MP from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh Chand Bind has got ‘X’ category security of CISF in his state. In both the states, the CRPF has been asked to provide security to at least 20 leaders or candidates. In Punjab, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, Shiromani Akali Dal (United) leader and party’s candidates Parimdar Singh Dhindsa and Avtar Singh Zeera have been given ‘Y’ to ‘Y+’ category security, sources said. Sources said security will be reviewed after the counting of votes on March 10.