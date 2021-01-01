240 prisoners escape from prison in Nigeria

Lagos, Sep 13 (AP) – A prisoner in Nigeria’s north-central Kogi province was attacked with explosives and opened fire at midnight. Two security officers were killed and 240 prisoners escaped. A minister gave this information on Monday.

Home Minister Ogbeni Rauf Erregbesola said two more security officials were missing in the attack in Kogi prefecture. He said a task force has been formed to recapture the prisoners.

Officials said there were 294 inmates in the jail, but some of them did not try to escape and some inmates returned voluntarily on Monday morning.

AP Ranjan Shafiq