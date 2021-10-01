25 Fun Halloween Party Games For Kids of All Ages



Last Updated on October 1, 2021

There’s more to Halloween than donning eccentric costumes and visiting haunted places.

Like most holiday eves, Halloween is an occasion to spend quality time with your near and dear ones as you reflect upon your past struggles and ponder on your future aspirations. And if you’re blessed with kids, Halloween is also a perfect time to play some amazing party games.

The good news is that there are plenty of fun Halloween party games to play with your little ones. Your choice of the perfect game depends primarily on your kids’ age group.

Spooktacular Halloween Games for Kids

In this post, we unveil the 25 most spooktacular Halloween games for kids.

1. Halloween Scavenger Hunt

Halloween Scavenger Hunt is a popular Halloween party game recommended for kids of all ages. To play this game, you start by setting up printed or handwritten clues around the house.

You then watch the kids have fun tracking down those clues. Spice things up by including a pumpkin containing treats, such as Halloween stickers, candies, or chocolates.

2. Pumpkin Relay

Here’s an excellent Halloween game to hone your kids’ motor skills! To play the game, you’ll need a mini pumpkin, an orange ball, or an orange balloon, depending on your kids’ age.

Come up with a raft of physical challenges, such as walking with the object between the knees, moving the object with the feet, etc. Divide the kids into relay teams. The first team to complete all or most of the challenges wins the game.

3. Halloween Mystery Boxes

Halloween Mystery Boxes is far less mysterious than the game’s title suggests. You simply spray paint Tupperware containers orange and then put food or other common household stuff inside.

The objective is for the kids to touch and guess whatever is inside the box. Kids with the most correct guesses win a prize.

4. Dress Up

Dress Up is a popular Halloween game that can be played by kids and adults alike. Round up your kids on a virtual call and announce a theme or character.

Now, ask the children to come up with a perfect costume for the theme or character. The kid or group with the most creative costume wins the game.

5. Roll a Frankenstein

Not to be confused with Frankenstein Bowling, Roll a Frankenstein is a distinct Halloween party game for kids which also serves as a craft activity.

Kids roll the dice to determine who can finish making their likeness of the huge, green monster. Whoever finishes first wins the race.

6. Wrap the Mummy

Wrap the Mummy is another fun and easy game to add to your list of cool Halloween games for kids. Separate the kids into two or more groups.

Choose one kid from each group as the “mummy.” The rest of the children are required to wrap the mummy using a toilet paper roll. The first group to finish wrapping the mummy wins.

7. Scarecrow Races

In Scarecrow Races, kids race to dress a scarecrow using one article of clothing at a time. The fastest to dress the scarecrow wins the race.

Another variant of the Scarecrow Races is one where you get your kids to build and stuff a scarecrow as fast as they can.

8. Monster Freeze Dance

Monster Freeze Dance involves getting kids to freeze when music stops. You play the game by putting on some Halloween tunes.

The children are required to boogie while the music plays and freeze as soon as it stops. Kids who can freeze the most times win the game.

9. Spider Races

This exciting Halloween game involves fake spiders. So, it’s perfect for all kids, including the arachnophobic ones.

Make fake spiders using paper and have your kids blow them across the table or floor. The winner is whoever makes it first to the other end.

10. Ghost Stories

Get as many candles as possible; you can start with 10. Round up your kids in the darkest room in the house, then turn off the lights and light up the candles.

Now, tell a series of ghostly stories, starting with the least scary on to the spookiest. The end of each story marks the blowing out of one candle. Watch how terrified your little ones look when you finish telling the scariest ghost story and they have to blow out the only candle remaining.

11. Pumpkin Hockey

This Halloween kid game requires more brawns than brains. Get the kids to hit mini pumpkins with their hockey sticks to see how far their “hockey balls” can go.

You can have the kids play the game individually or as a team.

12. Halloween Sensory Bags

Halloween Sensory Bags is an excellent Halloween party game for pre-schoolers. It follows the same gameplay as Halloween Mystery Boxes.

You basically fill sensory bags with Halloween-themed materials. Examples of items you can use include googly eyes and ghastly shaving creams. You then glue the bags closed and let the kids guess the items in the bags by feeling them.

13. Frankenstein Bowling

Frankenstein Bowling is a Halloween twist to regular bowling. Paint faces on plastic or paper cans.

Next, stack scary dudes and let your kids try to knock them down. Whoever can knock down the most cans in one shot wins the game.

14. Halloween Cornhole

Halloween Cornhole is all about decorations. The game is perfect during the harvest season.

You decorate your tabletop cornhole boards using black acrylic paint and double-sided tape coated with silver glitter. To top up the decorations, add any fake spiders of your kids’ choosing.

15. Halloween Word Search

Print out a word search containing simple Halloween words. Whoever can find the most words from the word search wins the game.

16. Halloween Truth or Scare

This is a Halloween version of the classic Truth and Dare game. Only that in this case, the questions are Halloween-themed and the dares are pretty scary.

17. Bean-Bag Toss Pumpkins

Make a large hole at the bottom of two pumpkins – consider one large and one medium-sized pumpkin. Scoop out pulp and seeds from the cut section.

Trace a face onto the pumpkins and cut out the faces. Now, stack the smaller pumpkin on top of the larger one using skewers. Have your kids play by tossing beanbags into the pumpkins’ mouths.

18. Candy Corn Relay Game

Candy corn is not exactly everyone’s favorite. But your kids will definitely love this exciting Halloween game. To play the game, start by dividing the children into teams. Then, instruct them to run spoonfuls of candy corn over to mini cauldrons.

The objective is to not drop any candy along the way. The team that ends up with the most candy corn in their cauldron wins the game.

19. How Many Halloween Candies Guessing Game

This is another candy-based Halloween party game for kids on this list. Fill a jar with Halloween candy and have your children guess the number of pieces in the jar.

The kid with the correct answer or the answer that’s closest to the correct number wins the candy jar.

20. Halloween Charades

Halloween Charades is recommended for small groups. Write Halloween-related phrases or movies onto index cards. Now, use the cards to play a spooky game of charades.

21. Halloween Pumpkin Patch Hunting Game

This Halloween game is similar to Halloween Scavenger Hunt in that they both involve searching for things hidden around the house.

The primary difference is that in Halloween Pumpkin Patch Hunting Game, kids search for mini or plastic pumpkins.

22. Glow-in-the-Dark Ring Toss

Wrap a few rows of glow-in-the-dark duct tapes around glass bottles. You can replace duct tapes with any strip of material that glows in the dark.

Now, bend some glow sticks onto the rings and play the game with your kids in the dead of night.

23. Guess the Food

It’s difficult to think of Halloween party games for kids that don’t involve actual eating.

In Guess the Food, you feed spooky foods to your kids, such as “brains” for sausages and “eyeballs” for peeled grapes. The kid who can make the most correct guesses wins the game.

24. Poke-a-Pumpkin

Poke-a-Pumpkin is a kid-friendly Halloween game that lives up to its title. Start by filling plastic cups with little trinkets.

Next, cover the cups with orange tissue paper and glue them to the poster board so they look like a pumpkin. Now, let your kids take turns poking holes through the tissue paper to uncover what’s inside.

25. Donuts Eating Race

Donuts Eating Race is another excellent food-based game that you can play with your kid this Halloween.

Hang donuts from a string and have your children retrieve and eat the donuts without using their hands. Kids who can eat the most donuts win the challenge.

Conclusion

There are plenty of Halloween party games to play with your kids. The convention is to choose the most challenging game, depending on your child’s age.

And to spice things up, remember to reward everyone for playing. Of course, the ultimate winner gets a slightly bigger present.