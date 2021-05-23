25 New Game Modes Added



Name of Obligation Cell: Have you ever checked out these new modes in Customized Room? Name of Obligation Cell Non-public Room Replace: Just lately, Name of Obligation: Cell launched a mid-season replace with the introduction of 80s Motion Heroes occasion. Judging from the energetic response from COD neighborhood, the occasion is all set to grow to be an enormous success throughout all platforms. In spite of everything, a majority of the participant base are 90s youngsters who grew up watching their favorite motion heroes. The chiseled physique of Sylvester Stallone in Rambo & explosive motion from the Die Laborious movie collection are nonetheless the golden reminiscences of each 90s child’s gallery.





Now, COD Cell has launched fascinating new occasions with the 80s Motion Heroes occasion & avid gamers are having a great deal of enjoyable taking part in these. Like the brand new ‘Weapons Blazing’ mode that actually makes the gamers invincible for some time. Moreover, changing the Season 3 Tokyo Escape, a model new 80s theme has additionally been added to the foyer. Whereas gamers had been too busy exploring the brand new theme & modes in COD Cell, a Customized Room replace has taken place that almost all gamers are unaware of.

Non-public Room Replace: Name of Obligation Cell

Along with the beforehand out there recreation modes (Frontline, TDM, S&D, Domination, Hardpoint, Free for All & 1v1 Duel), these are the brand new Multiplayer Game Modes that has been added to the Non-public Rooms part of COD Cell.