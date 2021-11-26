26/11 Mumbai Attack: Even after 13 years the investigation is stuck in Pakistan, many accused roaming freely

Many dossiers were handed over to Pakistan by the Government of India regarding this terrorist attack. On the basis of which seven people were made accused in Pakistan but no honesty was shown in the investigation.

In the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, 166 people from 15 countries were killed. This attack is also known as 26/11. The terrorists attacked the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Nariman House, Metro Cinema and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus among other places. It has been 13 years but many perpetrators of this attack are still roaming freely in Pakistan.

The only terrorist named Ajmal Kasab was caught by the security forces in the attack. During the interrogation, he had confirmed that it was planned by Lashkar and other terrorist organizations present in Pakistan. Kasab had told that all the attackers had come from Pakistan. During the attack, they are being controlled from Pakistan itself.

Ten years after the attacks, Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, indicated in sensational revelations that Islamabad had a role in these attacks. Apart from its public acceptance by Pakistan, evidence was also shared from India’s side. Even after this, Pakistan has not yet shown honesty in providing justice to the families of the victims. Let us tell you that 13 years have been completed since this attack.

On 7 November, a Pakistani court freed six terrorists involved in the attack. In which people were involved in the strategy made by Hafiz Saeed. Let us tell you that Hafiz Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its charity wing Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United Nations.

Let us tell you that in this case, Pakistan has put the investigation on hold. Due to which justice is getting delayed in this attack. This also raises questions about the intention of Pakistan. On the other hand, terrorist organizations in Pakistan keep changing their names to avoid investigation due to increased surveillance by the United Nations Anti-Terrorist Organization.

It is noteworthy that the Government of India sent several dossiers to Pakistan regarding this terrorist attack. Based on which seven people were made accused in Pakistan. But even after all this, none of the main accused in the 26/11 attacks was tried or convicted.