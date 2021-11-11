26 kmpl mileage and premium features who is a paisa vasool deal, know here

If you want to buy a car in a low budget that offers premium features along with long mileage, then know here who is the better option in Maruti Celerio vs Tata Tiago.

The hatchback segment present in the car sector has a long range of cars that come in a low budget and get strong styling and long mileage.

If you are also looking for a similar car, then here you can know the complete details of two popular cars of the country so that you can choose the right option for yourself in a low budget.

In this comparison, today we have Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago car, in which we are going to tell the complete details from the price to the features of both of them.

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the best selling car of its company, which the company has upgraded with new features and specifications.

About the new Maruti Celerio, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 26.68 km in one liter of petrol.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Celerio, Maruti has given it the next generation K10 engine which is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates 66 HP of power and 89 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this new Celerio gives a mileage of 26.68 km on one liter of petrol, which is the highest in this segment.

Talking about the features of the new Maruti Celerio, it has a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio display which supports Android Auto and Apple Car Connect.

Apart from this, features like twin slot AC vents, new gear shift design, cruise control, hill hold assist, push button start-stop have been provided in the car.

Talking about the safety features of this car, Maruti has given more than 12 safety features in it, including features like Dual Airbag, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Speed ​​Sensitive Door Lock. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.94 lakh on going to the top model.

Tata Tiago: Tata Tiago is a popular hatchback of its company, which is preferred for its low price and long mileage. The company has launched this car with 10 variants.

Tata Motors has 1199 cc engine in this Tiago which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Tata Tiago, it has been given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, All Power Windows, Harman Sound System, ABS, EBD have been provided in the car.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.84 km on one liter of petrol. The starting price of Tata Tiago is Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.04 lakh on the top model.