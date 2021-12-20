26,300 units recalled; Know- Is your car also not like this?

The single channel ABS and drum variants of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in special riding conditions have seen higher braking load being applied to the rear brake pedal. Due to which the brake noise could increase later. Due to which the company has recalled.

The country’s well-known bike manufacturer Royal Enfield has recalled 26,300 units of its most popular Classic 350 bike. The company has made this recall due to a technical flaw in the braking system of Classic 350. According to Royal Enfield, this fault has happened between 1 September 2021 and 5 December 2021 due to a technical fault in the manufacturer’s bike. Due to which the company has recalled 26,300 units of Classic 350 bikes across the country. Let us know whether your Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike is also included in this.

There is a flaw in these models of Classic 350 – According to the information given by Royal Enfield to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, only the single channel ABS and drum brake variants of the Classic 350 have been found to have a braking system defect. Due to which the company has recalled both these variants of Classic 350.

This drawback of Classic 350 becomes the cause of trouble- In fact, in the single channel ABS and drum variants of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in special riding conditions, it was seen that higher braking load is being placed on the rear brake pedal. Due to which the brake noise could increase later. Also, the braking system of the bike could also have a bad effect. Due to which the company recalled 26,300 bikes of both these variants.

How to know if your car is not included in this – If you have purchased a Manufacturer Classic 350 bike between 1st September 2021 to 5th December 2021. So you can check the vehicle identification number (VIN) by visiting the Royal Enfield service station or local dealers to see if your bike is also not included in the recall. Apart from this, you can also find out by calling on the official website of Royal Enfield and 1800210007.

At the same time, it has been said from Royal Enfield that, we follow the technical protocol. Due to which all Royal Enfield bikes are maintained according to a standard. But sometimes due to technical fault, problems come in some bikes. Due to which the vehicle is recalled and we try to rectify the fault as soon as possible and deliver the bike to the customer.