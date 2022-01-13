27 thousand new cases were reported in Delhi, cases increased by 40 percent in Mumbai, increase in positivity rate of the country

On Wednesday, 1 lakh 94 thousand 720 new cases have been reported in India. At the identical time, 442 folks have additionally died as a consequence of this illness.

Throughout the third wave of Corona, greater than 2 lakh cases have been reported throughout the country for the first time inside 24 hours. There’s a sharp increase in corona cases in many states together with Delhi. In line with the information launched on Wednesday, greater than 27 thousand new cases have been registered in Delhi. At the identical time, there was an increase of 40 percent of new cases in Mumbai in comparison with Tuesday. Together with this, the positivity rate can be rising constantly.

Delhi has registered 27,561 new cases in the final 24 hours. The positivity rate in the nationwide capital has reached 26.22 percent. In line with the Well being Bulletin of Delhi, 14,957 corona sufferers have additionally been cured throughout this era. At the identical time, 40 folks have additionally died as a consequence of corona. Wednesday noticed the highest quantity of deaths since June 10 final 12 months.

At the identical time, as soon as once more corona is spreading quickly in Mumbai. In the capital of Maharashtra, 16420 new cases have been registered in the final 24 hours. Which is greater than 40 percent in comparison with Tuesday. On Tuesday, 11,647 new cases were reported in Mumbai. At the identical time, 43 thousand 723 new corona sufferers have appeared in the entire of Maharashtra. At the identical time 32 folks have additionally died. At the identical time, 17934 new cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu and 19 folks have died. In Karnataka additionally 21390 new cases have been registered, 10 folks have died.

On Wednesday, 1 lakh 94 thousand 720 new cases were reported in India. At the identical time, 442 folks have additionally died as a consequence of this illness. In line with the Ministry of Well being, the positivity rate in the country has gone as much as 11.05 percent. Which was 1.1 percent on December 30.

At the identical time, the central authorities has issued new guidelines concerning the discharge of corona sufferers from the hospital. After reviewing the corona case, the authorities has divided the sufferers into three classes – gentle, medium and extreme. Underneath this, if there is no such thing as a fever for 3 days after the affected person’s report comes optimistic, then he might be discharged. Testing is not going to be wanted.

Aside from this, Bharat Biotech has mentioned {that a} booster dose of Covaxin is efficient in opposition to each Omicron and Delta variants of corona.