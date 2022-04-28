29 GOP senators join Johnson, Biggs in resolution to repeal Biden’s asylum rule



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Sen. A team of 30 Republican senators, led by Ron Johnson, R-Weiss, is partnering with Republican Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, to introduce a resolution to repeal the Biden administration’s asylum rules, the president’s plan to “escalate” the border crisis.

Lawmakers on Thursday introduced a “joint resolution of approval” under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to remove a rule by the Biden administration that they say would “illegally ignore” the U.S. asylum system.

The Biden administration’s new rules, announced in August 2021 and officially entered into the Federal Register on March 29, aim to reduce asylum claims processing time from year to month.

The Biden administration has announced rules to speed up asylum processing as part of its border strategy

Rules, from Of the judiciary And allow Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to evaluate asylum applications of people who are eligible for expedited removal from the country . Currently, only immigration judges can decide these matters, and this has created a huge backlog of cases that drag on for years.

A group of senators and congressmen questioned Biden’s rule of law, arguing that immigration would “encourage fraudulent asylum claims” by allowing USCIS to process and approve claims, not immigration judges. In addition, they are concerned that immigrants will not be held accountable for the outcome of their pending application for asylum.

“The Biden administration is sending a clear message: our borders are open, you will not be detained and you will not have to see a judge to stay here. In a year where we have crossed 2 million illegal crossings in the south. This will lead to more illegal immigration, ”Johnson told Gadget Clock Digital.

“We strongly oppose the Biden administration’s reckless attempt to unconstitutionally rewrite asylum laws in the United States. The changes the administration is proposing cannot come from unelected bureaucrats, but from Congress,” the senator continued.

A statement from Biggs Gadget Clock Digital called on the Biden administration to “stop its illegal arrest and release policies and enforce the law.”

“Open border entrepreneurs within the administration are massively rebuilding our immigration system under the guise of increasing human security,” Biggs said.

“This cannot be further from the truth. This proposed rule would undermine the integrity of our asylum system and greatly facilitate the entry of illegal aliens. Instead of focusing on the release of aliens as soon as possible, the Biden administration should re-apply the Trump administration’s policies that worked.” To secure our borders, “he said.

The Biden administration has praised its proposed rules, with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoras saying it would improve efficiency at the border.

“These proposed changes will significantly improve DHS and DOJ’s ability to quickly and efficiently consider asylum claims of persons at or near the border while ensuring basic justice,” Mayorkas said in August 2021. “Those who qualify will receive more relief ৷ faster, those who do not qualify will be removed faster. We are creating an immigration system that is designed to ensure due process, respect human dignity and promote justice.”

In October 2021, Jannon led 23 senators and 66 House lawmakers to submit public comments on the rule. They claim that this “represents a clear violation of the laws passed by Congress,” focusing on how Biden’s plan ignores the “compulsory detention” of asylum seekers.

The CRA allows Congress to repeal only certain federal agency regulations through a joint resolution of dissent. If the proposal is approved by the House and Senate and signed by the President, the rule will be considered invalid.

The Biden administration is also in the process of finalizing the Title 42 Public Health Order, which allows the expulsion of migrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Both Democrats and Republicans are concerned that this will lead to a sustainable immigrant crowd on the Mexico-US border.

In addition, the state Texas According to a lawsuit filed by Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday, Asylum is seeking a permanent block for the rules.

Ron Blister of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.