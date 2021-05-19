2Day FM announces key reshuffle just six months after launching new breakfast show

2Day FM has undergone a key reshuffle, with the modifications efficient instantly.

In accordance with a report by Radio Immediately on Wednesday, the radio station has appointed Mathew ‘Eggo’ Eggleston because the Sydney outpost’s new content material director.

It comes just six months after 2Day FM launched its new breakfast radio show, The 2Day FM Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin.

Eggleston beforehand labored because the music director at SAFM, Fox FM, 2Day FM and the broader Hit Community.

He additionally labored because the content material director at Hit105 in Brisbane, earlier than assuming a nationwide function because the Hit Community’s nationwide operations supervisor.

Earlier than being appointed content material director, Eggleston briefly labored because the content material supervisor for 2DayFM.

He stepped again after Simon Greally was appointed artistic director of the station.

Greally has since left the function, creating a possibility for Eggleston to return to 2Day FM.

‘Eggo has 2Day FM in his blood, his true ardour for the station and model is clear, and he’ll inject his enthusiasm into the 2Day product and exhibits,’ mentioned Gemma Fordham, the head of Hit Community.

‘It is an thrilling time for 2Day with our new The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin breakfast show, and we’re wanting ahead to having Eggo on the crew.’

In the meantime, Eggleston mentioned it had been his ‘dream’ to work at 2Day FM ever since he was a ‘younger child’.

‘I’ve had the pleasure of working right here on a number of events already over my time in radio, however nothing compares to getting the keys to the station because the content material director,’ he mentioned.

Making a transfer: It was introduced in November that Ed Kavalee and Dave Hughes could be transferring from their afternoon drive-time slot on 2Day FM to host the breakfast show. Erin Molan was introduced as their co-host. Pictured right here with Keith City (second from left)

It was introduced in November that Ed Kavalee and Dave Hughes could be transferring from their afternoon drive-time slot on 2Day FM to host the breakfast show.

Erin Molan was introduced as their co-host, after parting methods with 9 Radio.

‘To be trusted with this function is a big honour, and I am unable to wait to embark on this new journey with two of Australia’s comedy greats,’ Erin, 37, mentioned on the time.