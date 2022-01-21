2nd Pet Dog Killed Within 3 Weeks – Gadget Clock





A second bear assault in lower than three weeks in the identical New Jersey city has claimed the lifetime of one other beloved pet canine, although the proprietor within the newest case was not attacked just like the final one.

Police in Sparta say they received a name a few bear assault earlier than 1 a.m. Thursday from a person who stated a bear had attacked his canine a number of hours earlier and that the canine, a 5-year-old Yorkie named Tommy, had died. Based on the proprietor, who lives on Layton Lane, he had let the canine out within the yard and the canine by no means got here again.

The proprietor advised cops he walked out again and noticed bear tracks and blood within the snow. Not distant, his beloved pet was laying mortally wounded by the woodline. He introduced his pup to an animal hospital, however the canine couldn’t be saved. The proprietor stated he thought he noticed claw marks on the canine’s facet, inflicting inside harm.

Police responded to his dwelling Thursday and confirmed the bear tracks and blood resulting in the woods. He did not discover any bear at the moment. The State Fish and Recreation Division has been notified and can examine the newest bear assault.

It comes after a Jan. 3 assault claimed the lifetime of one other pet canine in Sparta about 4 miles away on Echo Drive. In that case, an 81-year-old girl was attacked by a bear that killed considered one of her canines when she let her pets exterior after taking the rubbish out. She suffered head and leg accidents and was traumatized however OK.

The lady had reported seeing two bears in that case, considered one of which bumped into the woods when she went exterior to scare them away from her animals. The opposite bear had stood its floor and that was the one which dragged her canine to the woodline.

Wildlife officers had been known as in to seek out the attacking bear. It wasn’t clear as of Thursday in the event that they ever discovered it or if it might be related to the newest case.

