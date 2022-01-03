2nd Test SA vs IND Dream11

India vs South Africa Team 11 for 2nd test: India won the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. India has never won a Test series in South Africa before this in 29 years.

India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd Test Team 11: The second match of the three-match Test series between India and South Africa will be played from today at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both the teams can make some changes in this match. Both teams can go into this match with two changes each. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

In the second Test, Team India can make two major changes keeping in mind the Wanderers’ pitch. There is a possibility of grass on the pitch and in such a situation, Umesh Yadav may be included in the team in place of bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, by giving rest to Ravichandran Ashwin in this match, Hanuma Vihari can get a place in the team. Vihari can play the role of a part time spinner.

In this way, the Indian team can take to the field in this match with a specialist seamer and specialist batsman and part-time spinner. On the other hand, South Africa will have to include Kyle Wren in the team by making a forced change in place of Quinton de Kock. At the same time, Duane Olivier can get a chance in this match in place of Vian Mulder.

Here are the probable playing 11 of both the teams

IndiaKL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin/Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

South AfricaDean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Pietersen, Rasi van der Dusen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Veren (wk), Marco Jensen, Keshav Maharaj, Duane Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.