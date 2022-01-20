3.16 lakh cases of Kovid-19 on Wednesday – 3.16 lakh cases of Kovid-19 on Wednesday

There was a spurt within the cases of corona an infection within the nation. Subsequently, there may be little hope of easing restrictions. Until 10.30 pm on Wednesday night time, 3,16,029 cases of corona virus an infection had been reported in 34 states and union territories, whereas 417 individuals died attributable to an infection. As a consequence of much less investigation within the weekend, there are fewer cases of corona throughout that point.

On the identical time, some states and union territories have additionally decreased the quantity of corona assessments. Taking cognizance of this, the Union Well being Ministry has requested all of the states and union territories to extend the investigation. Maharashtra has recorded the very best quantity of corona virus an infection cases within the nation. In response to the Maharashtra Well being Division, 43,697 cases had been reported within the state and 49 individuals have died.

Aside from Maharashtra, 40,499 in Karnataka, 34,199 in Kerala, 26,981 in Tamil Nadu, 20,966 in Gujarat, 17,776 in Uttar Pradesh, 13,785 in Delhi, 13,398 in Rajasthan, 11,607 in Odisha, 11,447 in West Bengal, 10,057 in Andhra Pradesh, 8,847 in Haryana, 8,339 in Assam, 7,717 in Punjab, 7,597 in Madhya Pradesh, 5,818 in Jammu and Kashmir, 5,625 in Chhattisgarh, 4,402 in Uttarakhand, 4,063 in Bihar, 3,936 in Goa, 3,557 in Telangana, 3,148 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,849 in Puducherry .

1,502 in Chandigarh, 1,242 in Tripura, 1,211 in Mizoram, 965 in Ladakh, 435 in Arunachal Pradesh, 427 in Sikkim, 358 in Manipur, 268 in Meghalaya, 159 in Andaman and Nicobar, 114 in Nagaland and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu There have been 38 cases. These figures had been launched by the well being departments of the states and union territories. These figures don’t embrace the figures for Jharkhand and Lakshadweep.