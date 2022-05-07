World

3 Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort found dead in unknown ‘health emergency’

15 hours ago
Three Americans have been found dead at the Bahamas Sandals Resort and a fourth has been hospitalized, officials said Friday.

The bodies of two men and a woman were found at the Emerald Bay resort on Friday, the acting prime minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, said. Another woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital, People first reported Friday night.

Local police say they are investigating the “sudden deaths” of three Americans, and it is not yet clear how the individuals died.

File - The 11th green scene from the second round of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at the Corn Ferry Tour at the Sandal Emerald Bay Golf Course in the Great Exuma, Bahamas on January 13, 2020.

(Ben Jared / PGA Tour via Getty Images)

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement: “They were sent to their first villa after arriving at the scene. Upon entering a bedroom, they saw a Caucasian man lying on the ground.” Statement Posted on Twitter. “The body was examined and no signs of injuries were found. Local doctors later pronounced the victim dead.”

Officers then moved into a second villa where they found another unresponsive and “the bathroom wall collapsed.” A woman was also found unresponsive in a bedroom with a bed.

Both men reportedly showed signs of “convulsions”.

File - Sandal Emerald Bay Resort at the Sandal Emerald Bay Golf Course in Great Exuma, Bahamas on January 15, 2019 during the third round of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour.

(Ben Jared / PGA Tour)

Bahamas police said authorities examined the bodies and found no signs of injuries. Local doctors later pronounced the two dead.

A police statement said the couple, who were in a second villa, had applied for medical treatment the night before, after being found dead.

Then they went back to their dormitory.

Authorities said they would wait for the results of an autopsy and “the matter is under active investigation.”

Sandals A view of the Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & amp; Offshore Island, Nassau, Bahamas on June 15, 2018.

(Dimitrios Camburis / Getty Images for Sandals Royal Bahamian)

Cooper said Friday night Fourth American Found, but he did not specify where he was found.

The caretaker Prime Minister said he had been advised that “foul play cannot be suspected.”


