3 arrested on gun, drug charges in Colonie



COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department have arrested three people on gun and drug charges. Police said John Jaffarian II, 38, and Ian Bohen, 37, both of Colonie, and Angelica Mandl, 36, of Mahopac were arrested on January 31.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Cramond Street and Barthol Street for a report of a person with a handgun. Police said the person allegedly pointed the handgun at someone else.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Jaffarian, a short time later driving on Cramond Street. Police said they stopped the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm “ghost” handgun in Jaffarian’s waistband. He was also in possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

Police said they found 6 additional 9mm “ghost” guns, a .357 revolver, a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana, other controlled substances and over $19,000 in currency in Jaffarian’s residence. Bohen and Mandl, who were in the residence at the time of the search, were also taken into custody.

Guns, drugs at currency found at the residence (Colonie PD)

Charges

Jaffarian

Criminal possession of controlled substance in the first degree (felony)

Four counts of criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Seven counts of criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Bohen and Mandl

Criminal possession of controlled substance in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Seven counts of criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

All three were arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court, and were remanded to the custody of the Albany County Correctional Facility pending future court appearances.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, you can contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754.