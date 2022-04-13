3 Baltimore firefighter deaths being investigated as homicides



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Baltimore authorities are investigating a devastating fire in January that killed three city firefighters and seriously injured a fourth, according to local officials and reports.

Firefighters were responding to a fire in an empty, three-story row home on South Sticker Street on the morning of Jan. 24 when the building partially collapsed, the Baltimore City Fire Department said at the time.

The Baltimore Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Wednesday that the fire is now being identified as a “firefight,” meaning someone started it intentionally.

“The classification of the fire is an important step in this investigation. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure a full and thorough investigation,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Tony Crosby said in a statement Wednesday, FOX 45 Baltimore First Report.

Falling Baltimore firefighters honored for heroism, city mourns as ‘adventure’ ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

In February, the ATF released surveillance footage of a Baltimore firefighter and announced a 100,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The person of interest has been identified since then and “no additional tips are needed from the public,” the agency said.

Niles R., head of the Baltimore City Fire Department. Ford said during a news briefing on the day of the incident that three firefighters were working to rescue a fourth member of their department who was trapped inside the home when he was injured.

Roads in Baltimore have been closed and dangerous stunts by drivers have led to an increase in crime

Respondents later brought a firefighter out of the house, followed by two others after they cleared the rubble.

The Baltimore Fire Department has identified the firefighters as Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Firefighter Kelsey Sadler and Firefighter Kenny Lacayo. Firefighter John McMaster was later released from the hospital, according to WBAL-TV.

Crosby said in a statement, “We have the thoughts of Lieutenant Butrim, Lieutenant Sadler and Firefighter / EMT Lacayo present at every step of the investigation.” To promote their support for the loved ones of fallen heroes. “

The Baltimore Fire Department has identified the firefighters as Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Firefighter Kelsey Sadler and Firefighter Kenny Lacayo. Firefighter John McMaster is in a critical but stable condition at the hospital, the department said.

The Baltimore ATF, the Baltimore Fire Department, the Baltimore Police Department and the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are working together on an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.