3 best Ludo games for Android with voice chat feature

Ludo is a beloved board sport for adolescence. Many adults additionally like to revisit the nostalgic sport to relive their childhood days.

E-board titles have turn into fairly smartly-liked within the earlier couple of years, and Ludo is one in all them. There are additionally a pair of such games the place avid gamers can use the verbalize chat feature whereas twiddling with firm.

Even be taught: Prime 5 free games love Ludo King on Play Retailer

Android Ludo games with verbalize chat feature

Avid gamers can defend a gaze at the next three options:

1) Ludo King

(*3*) Avid gamers have to peep movies for verbalize chatting

Proper right here is essentially the most favourite Ludo sport and has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Retailer. One in all the suitable elements of Ludo King is that it helps mistaken-platform gameplay.

The verbalize chat feature may even be unlocked by searching at movies. Avid gamers can set off the pack from the store and enjoy 3 to 7 days of limitless discuss-time.

Obtain it from proper right here

2) Ludo Day – Play On-line Ludo Sport&Celebration&Dispute Chat

Avid gamers can ship emojis and fast messages on this sport

Like the opposite games on the checklist, avid gamers can search the advice of with their firm on-line whereas enjoying Ludo fits. They even have the liberty to ship fast messages and emojis in-sport.

Avid gamers can enjoy Ludo Day even with none cyber web connection. The game has a factual score of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Retailer.

Obtain it from proper right here

Even be taught: 50 trim and chilly names for Ludo King

3) Ludo Talents – On-line Ludo&Dispute Chat

The verbalize chat room makes the game enthralling (Picture via APKPUFF)

Avid gamers can invent their settle for as true with room and invite their firm to enjoy a sport of Ludo. Cell avid gamers can quickly verbalize chat with their firm via the brand distinctive “on-line verbalize chat room” that’s coming quickly.

Ludo Talents additionally presents rewards to its avid gamers. Each three minutes, avid gamers can get legitimate of entry to the Ludo Chest with out spending a dime cash or full small initiatives to favor in-sport cash.

Obtain it from proper right here

Disclaimer: This checklist shows the private views of the writer. As there are various games available, it is an individual’s probability to play one or the opposite per his/her want.

Even be taught: 5 best games love Ludo King in 2021

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply