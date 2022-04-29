3 California Highway Patrol officers injured in fiery freeway crash



Three California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a patrol car on a Los Angeles-area freeway, causing a fire that broke out Thursday morning.

Terrible fire caught in the video. Authorities said authorities were investigating an accident along the 105 Freeway at midnight local time and closed the area with flames. About 90 minutes later, police said a woman in an SUV went straight through the fire and hit the back of a patrol car parked next to the freeway.

According to Fox 11, the patrol car turned clockwise, hitting one of the CHP officers standing outside. Authorities say the officer was seriously injured.

When the patrol car caught fire, two officers were still inside. According to Fox 11, a good Samaritan and another CHP officer ran to the burning car and pulled the two officers out just as the car was completely engulfed in flames. Spinning patrol car, away from fire.

“I thank those good Samaritans for their courage in taking action and then helping our officer get out of the car completely submerged. Thanks to them,” CHP Officer Kevin Tao told Fox 11.

Two officers pulled from the burning cruiser sustained moderate injuries, police said. The three officers were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Lakia Jackson, has been taken into custody. Witnesses said they saw him traveling at 95 miles per hour before the crash. CHP officials told Fox 11 they expected to be booked to drive under the Jackson influence.