3 carjackings take place in Manhattan within 1 hour span



MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Three automotive jackings took place within an hour of one another in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say the primary incident took place simply earlier than 4:30 p.m. in Midtown.

They are saying a suspect carrying a ski masks and all black clothes took out a taser and stole a car at 54th Road and Broadway.

The car was recovered, however the suspect fled on foot into the Columbus Circle A/C line subway station.

An officer suffered a minor damage in the incident and was taken to a close-by hospital.

ALSO READ | Canine leads cops to homeowners injured in crash

Police say the suspect crashed into three parked vehicles whereas fleeing from the scene.

Lower than an hour later round 5:20 p.m., a sufferer was sitting inside his automotive at West thirty sixth Road in Manhattan, when he was approached by a person who started to ask him questions.

The suspect then took out a field cutter and demanded the sufferer exit the automotive.

Police say the suspect then took off in the black Infiniti with TLC plates.

No arrests have been made and the car has but to be recovered.

The third incident took place simply earlier than 6 p.m.

RELATED | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

Police have been conducting a routine automotive cease on the intersection of East forty second Road and First Avenue.

Officers say the automotive was stopped after a license plate reader acknowledged the automotive was stolen.

Officers pulled the automotive over and took one man into custody. They are saying one suspect remains to be at giant.

The car was stolen from Brooklyn, however it’s unknown when the carjacking took place.

Police say not one of the three automotive jackings are related to 1 one other.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra Manhattan information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip