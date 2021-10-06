3 causes of stress for salaried youth: Work life imbalance Inadequate income Slow career growth

New Delhi

Work-life balance in jobs: A large number of professionals working in India are experiencing work stress. Imbalances in work life, inadequate income and slow career progression have been cited as the three main causes of work stress in a country. LinkedIn, which provides an ‘online’ platform for professionals to connect with each other, has released a special ‘Mental Health’ version of the Workforce Confidence Index to ease work stress in India. It also mentions how professionals expect more flexibility at work to maintain their mental health.

The survey is based on responses from 3,881 professionals between July 31 and September 24. The findings show that more than half (55 per cent) of professionals in India experience stress at work. The latest edition of the Workforce Confidence Index shows that despite the drastic changes in the world of work, India’s overall workforce confidence is stable with a total score of 55 per cent from July 31 to September 24, 2021.

When asked to explain their primary causes of work stress, working professionals noted that they balanced work with personal needs (34 percent), did not earn enough money (32 percent), and reduced career advancement (25 percent).

Ashutosh Gupta, Regional Manager, LinkedIn, India, said, “In these stressful times of change, professionals need more flexibility and balance in their work life. But our survey shows that there is a huge gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress.