3 Children, 5 Adults Injured In Castle Hill, Bronx Blaze – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hospitalized Monday after a fire destroyed their home in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx.

Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of a home on Story Avenue and then quickly spread to the structure next door.

Three children and five adults, including a firefighter, had minor injuries.

One person suffered a severe leg injury and head injury.

Some survivors escaped the flames by jumping from a second-story window.

“My daughter’s kids … three kids … my grandchildren … we had to throw them out of the window, and catch them. Also, my daughter, she’s hanging out the window. I told her let yourself go and we grabbed them,” homeowner Santos Marte Salcedo said.

At least two homes were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.