3 Columbus Officers Are Accused of Misconduct in George Floyd Protests

Three cops in Columbus, Ohio, face legal expenses for his or her conduct throughout protests over the demise of George Floyd final yr, when officers in cities throughout america incessantly used power to interrupt up demonstrations.

The nationwide protests provoked accusations of police misconduct in many American cities. However in only some — notably New York, Philadelphia and Buffalo, N.Y. — have been any officers charged with crimes, and the officers in Philadelphia and Buffalo have been later cleared. In Columbus, the town ordered a particular prosecutor and an unbiased investigator final yr to judge complaints of police misconduct in the course of the protests there.

That led to the announcement on Wednesday that three officers had been charged. The Police Division said the officers had been assigned to administrative duties pending the result of the legal investigation.

Traci Shaw, an officer, was charged with three counts every of assault, dereliction of responsibility and interfering with civil rights associated to a protest on Might 30, 2020, 5 days after Mr. Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.