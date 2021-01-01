– 3 crore gold in Lucknow becomes fake IPS officer

UP STF has achieved great success. A fake IPS officer named Rajiv from Aliganj Sector-P in Lucknow has been arrested. A total of 5.743 kg of gold worth about Rs 3 crore was seized from the accused. The accused youth had allegedly swindled crores of gold jewelery from Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers by claiming to be an IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

The accused said during interrogation that in 2003, his mother used to go with her friend to buy jewelery at Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelers in Aminabad. Gradually these people got along better with each other. Later, in 2005, he started visiting Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das Jewelery. His father was working in the police department and retired in 2014 in Sitapur. After some time, he started calling himself an IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. This led to his friendship with Mohan Shyam Kalyan Jewelers Round Market Mahanagar owner Nitesh Rastogi.

The shop owner gave a fake check

The accused bought gold jewelery worth Rs 70 lakh in July 2020 and later in December for Rs 1.95 crore. In return, he handed over checks of seven different amounts from the Central Bank of India to Mohan Shyam Kalyan Das, but kept pretending that he had not received the check. So that the check has expired. After that, the shop owner tried to speak on the phone several times, but the accused refused to pay, pretending to be an IPS officer.