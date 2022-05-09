3 dead, 3 injured in Mother’s Day shooting at Georgia apartment complex



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A search is under way in Georgia for suspects or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of three people and injuring three others at an apartment complex on Mother’s Day, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the Bronon Hill apartment complex just outside Atlanta around 8pm on Sunday. Dekalab County deputies found five people inside with gunshot wounds. Atlanta Fox 5 reports that three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgia buyers shake up in Atlanta-area target gunfight

Two surviving victims were taken to hospital, and another arrived shortly afterwards, police said.

Investigators blocked the entrance to the apartment complex as they tried to combine a series of shootings.

Georgia woman had 3 children in her car when the 17-year-old was shot during a road rage incident: police

Police are still searching for the culprits and no suspects have been taken into custody, Fox 5 reported.

BREAKING: Six people were shot an hour earlier in the Brennan Hill apartment complex, decalob police say. Police say they found three of them dead at the scene, three of whom are in hospital. No arrests have been made yet. Everything we know ahead of 10 FOX5 Atlanta pic.twitter.com/pNGQnpwiBZ – Rob Dirienzo (RobDiRienzo) May 9, 2022

No details were provided to potential suspects and no victims were identified.