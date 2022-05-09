World

3 dead, 3 injured in Mother’s Day shooting at Georgia apartment complex

A search is under way in Georgia for suspects or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of three people and injuring three others at an apartment complex on Mother’s Day, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the Bronon Hill apartment complex just outside Atlanta around 8pm on Sunday. Dekalab County deputies found five people inside with gunshot wounds. Atlanta Fox 5 reports that three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two surviving victims were taken to hospital, and another arrived shortly afterwards, police said.

Investigators blocked the entrance to the apartment complex as they tried to combine a series of shootings.

Police are still searching for the culprits and no suspects have been taken into custody, Fox 5 reported.

No details were provided to potential suspects and no victims were identified.

